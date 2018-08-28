Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Date set for final consultation on new Sizewell nuclear plant

PUBLISHED: 08:40 21 November 2018

Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

Archant

EDF Energy has announced the launch date for the third stage of the public consultation for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, Sizewell C.

It will begin on January 4 next year and will run for 12 weeks, ending on March 29.

The plans presented will include the associated development needed to enable construction, such as park and ride sites and various options for road and rail improvements.

Exhibitions will also be held in schools and colleges to talk about the positive impact the project will have on skills in the region.

Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director, said: “Sizewell C will bring significant benefit to the East of England – jobs, education and skills development, as well as opportunities for local businesses. Our sister project in Somerset, Hinkley Point C, is already delivering, with Government figures showing South West companies winning contracts worth more than £1.3 billion.

“By working innovatively with local Somerset firms to ensure they can bid for big contracts, we have already spent £650m in the region. We want to deliver the same benefits for the East of England.

“Your views are important to us as we take proposals for Sizewell C forward. Please engage with the project team and come along to your local exhibition.

“Find out more about the project and the proposals which have been informed by technical and environmental assessments, socioeconomic studies and the feedback received from our two previous stages of consultation.”

If Sizewell C does get the green light, it will provide six million homes with electricity and could generate around 25,000 job opportunities during construction.

EDF intends to submit a planning application for Sizewell C in 2020, as part of a timetable for construction to begin in 2021.

The French company is currently still engaging in conversations with investors about funding the project. About 15 companies have expressed interest in investing, including Dalmore Capital Limited and the Pensions Infrastructure Platform, which in June took stakes in 24 UK wind farms owned by EDF Renewables.

See our interview with EDF’s nuclear development director Julia Pyke.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Date set for final consultation on new Sizewell nuclear plant

21 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

EDF Energy has announced the launch date for the third stage of the public consultation for a new nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast, Sizewell C.

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

55 minutes ago Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

05:30 Tom Potter
Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The family of a brutally murdered Ipswich woman have made an impassioned plea for help in finally bringing her killer to justice, 25 years on.

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

9 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is hailed as one of the best in Europe and is right on our doorstep in Suffolk.

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

28 minutes ago Tom Potter
Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

A police employee has been ordered to repay almost £1,700 in fraudulent expenses claims.

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Yesterday, 16:44 Jake Foxford
Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Worried neighbours in an Ipswich street claim brazen drug dealing is taking place in front of children returning home from school.

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

Yesterday, 19:18 Suzanne Day
There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There is good news for bargain hunters in Stowmarket as a discount store bids to make a return to the town.

Christmas Day Dip sponsor to take plunge – and help boost fundraising

Yesterday, 18:55 Richard Cornwell
More than 400 people are expected to take part in this year's Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: GREGG BROWN

David Button will lead by example as he joins more than 400 fundraisers to brave the wintry weather on Christmas morning and run into the sea at Felixstowe.

Suffolk company develops unique technology to defend our devices against cyber-attacks

Yesterday, 17:53 Jessica Hill
Professor Klaus McDonald-Maier of Metrarc

A ground-breaking tech company that recently relocated from Cambridge to Suffolk has been working with University of Essex researchers on technology designed to make our online data safer.

BBC newsreader and Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce awards Suffolk company for its adventurous spirit

Yesterday, 17:52 Jessica Hill
The Go Ape team with Fiona Bruce

From its ‘Go Bananas’ HQ in Bury St Edmunds, this forest advanture company now employs more than 1,000 people across the UK and the US.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

E-fit released in connection with Ipswich stalking investigation

An efit has been issued by Suffolk police in connection with the investigation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Why isn’t the 2018 Ipswich Rudolph Run coming to Ravenswood?

Santa and Rudolph won't be visiting Ravenswood this year Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24