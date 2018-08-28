WATCH: Marks and Spencer opening its new food hall a day after closing down another store just eight miles down the road

Walton-on-the-naze M&S store opening

Marks & Spencer today opened the doors to its latest food hall outlet.

Just a day after the retailer closed its doors for the final time of its store in Clacton town centre, M&S opened their new food hall in neighbouring Walton-on-the-naze.

Hundreds of locals turned up this morning for the opening to be one of the first 200 customers to receive a golden ticket that could be traded for offers or gift tokens.

One shopper, Nigel Walker, reported that the nearby Aldi supermarket’s car park was full with people shopping at M&S.

Store manager Lisa Johnson explained that her team has been working so hard to get ready for the opening. “It’s been brilliant to see the community turn out to support us today,” she said. “The shelves are bursting with everything from lunches to go, to everyday essentials, to dinners perfect for sharing with family and friends. We’re excited to be part of the Walton-on-the-Naze community and we can’t wait to get to know our local customers.”

As well as stocking food, the new store on Arthur Ransome Way offers the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Collect in Store service.

The store was officially opened by local residents Mr and Mrs Last, who have been shopping at M&S since they were children, with the cutting of the ribbon.

They said: “We have been shopping with M&S for over 60 years so when we were asked to come down today, we were so excited and felt very privileged. The new store is lovely and all the staff are so welcoming, we will definitely be coming here to buy our Christmas pudding and mince pies this Christmas.”