Ipswich music shop is first in Suffolk to sell Ed Sheeran guitars

Published: 7:30 AM May 26, 2021

John Fender, manager of Music World in Ipswich, showing off the Ed Sheeran guitars

An Ipswich music shop owner has spoken of his excitement at becoming the only one in Suffolk selling new Ed Sheeran guitars.

John Fender, owner of Music World in Queen Street, says the Sheeran by Lowden guitars "have definitely brought people into the town" since going on sale on Friday.

See inside the Sheeran by Lowden guitar

Mr Fender has already sold a few of the smaller-bodied guitars, produced in Northern Ireland, in the first few days.

The Sheeran by Lowden guitars are a range of musical instruments

The guitars range from £549 to £899, and can also be used by younger musicians. Mr Fender said: “We're excited to have them.”

The Framlingham-raised musician, who has recorded a comeback gig at Snape Maltings, also started the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, ESSMF, as a way to help young people in Suffolk get small grants for instruments and studying music.

The Sheeran by Lowden guitars at the Music World shop in Ipswich in Queen Street

