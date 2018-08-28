Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

It is time to shop ethical?

PUBLISHED: 08:56 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:56 22 November 2018

Ipswich businesswoman Jo Salter with one of the new African tunis, fully traceable, which she is planning to launch with the support of Crowdfunding. Where Does It Come From? is an ethical clothing brand.

Ipswich businesswoman Jo Salter with one of the new African tunis, fully traceable, which she is planning to launch with the support of Crowdfunding. Where Does It Come From? is an ethical clothing brand.

Where Does It Come From?

Ipswich businesswoman Jo Salter, won’t be caught up in the Black Friday hype - she says we should `shop ethical instead’.

Jo Salter and Lucy Kerry with the new African cotton fabric Picture: LUCY CROSBIEJo Salter and Lucy Kerry with the new African cotton fabric Picture: LUCY CROSBIE

Black Friday, imported from the USA, is a chance for shops and on-line retailers to encourage us to shop early for Christmas, with the promise of bargains.

However Jo, who runs the ethical clothing brand, Where Does It Come From? is not being taken in.

Jo, has posted a blog on her website and says we buy too much, and it often ends up discarded and in landfill.

She said: “There’s a growing movement to take control back into the hands of customers who want to buy items that are doing good – it’s called ethical consumerism. Hashtag shopEthicalinstead

“Shopping ethically can mean different things to each of us – local, vegan, fairtrade, organic etc. – but basically it means that you shop according to your personal values instead of the price tag. It means that you are the one make the decisions about what to buy, not being led into making purchasing choices that would make you uncomfortable if you allowed yourself to think about it.”

Her business Where Does It Come from was launched in 2014 and sells handmade clothes and accessories, all fully traceable, from India.

Now, in production is a second line from Africa, including tunics handmade in Malawi with fabric from organic, rain-fed cotton grown Uganda.

The African project was crowdfunded, and only raised 26% of its initial target.

Mrs Salter said: “It was enough for us to start production.

“For this first production the cotton is from Uganda, it is being spun in Germany and then made and tailored in a fair trade workshop in Malawi.

“The fabric is lovely and soft. There are three different designs.

“In the long term we want to get all the production to be in Africa.

“We are taking small steps but we are making progress. People have been pre-ordering scarves and tunics.

“We have also had requests from people who want to buy our fabric to make their own clothes here.”

The original ranges of adults and children’s clothes and other items, from India, were already being ordered for Christmas, she said.

“We are also making some change in the New Year, offering other ethical brands on our website.

“For Christmas we have a couple of children’s books, by UK authors, for our ant lover and turtle lover gift sets.”

www.wheredoesitcomefrom.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

05:30 Paul Geater
Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The first stage towards spending a further £3m on improving Ipswich town centre is likely to be signalled by councillors next week.

Six stories you need to read today

08:25 Jake Foxford
Shoppers will be able to find great savings from independent retailers in Ipswich town centre too. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Horses on the loose, Black Friday deals and Ipswich’s battle against drug dealers - find the top Suffolk and Essex stories in one place.

Black Friday offers already available at many top stores in Suffolk

07:30 Judy Rimmer
New Look in Ipswich is advertising its Black Friday sales. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Black Friday might not be quite here yet, but many retailers with stores in Suffolk and north Essex have already unveiled offers, with some expanding the day into a week or even more.

Huge fall in number of young people entering criminal justice system

05:30 Tom Potter
The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.

‘Our mental health system is failing’ – Bleak warning over state of care in Suffolk

05:30 Emily Townsend
Stock image of a patient with a mental health worker Picture: SHIRONOSOV/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s mental health and wellbeing system is failing and people are struggling to access support they need – even in moments of crisis.

Cold weather and scattered showers expected in Suffolk

58 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Suffolk is braced for single-digit temperatures for the weekend. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Forecasters recommend hats and scarves for high street shoppers looking for Black Friday deals as the next few days are set to be chilly.

Couple heartbroken at baby son’s death back hospice’s Christmas campaign

58 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Joanne and Jonathan Rawlings with James at the EACH Treehouse. Picture: JOANNE RAWLINGS

A couple who lost their baby son at just 18 days old are throwing themselves behind a campaign aiming to brighten children’s lives at Christmas time.

Everything you need to know about the Sizewell C project

07:48 Katy Sandalls
Sizewell C Stage One exhibition. Picture: EDF

It was announced today that a further consultation will be held into the Sizewell C project in the new year. Ahead of this next step we lay out all the things you need to know about the project and its potential impact on the local area.

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Yesterday, 19:34 Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones has invited an 11-year-old boy receiving care at a Suffolk hospice to visit him and his pet alpacas.

Poll Sip, sip hooray! A three-litre bottle of prosecco is on sale

Yesterday, 19:30 Will Jefford and Megan Aldous
The three-litre bottle of Prosecco next to an average bottle of wine. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Prosecco lovers will be fizzing with delight to hear a three-litre bottle of their favourite beverage is currently on sale.

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24