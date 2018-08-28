Sunshine and Showers

Vintage cafe and pottery painting studio closes down

PUBLISHED: 16:20 07 January 2019

Fanny Annes in Long Melton

Fanny Annes in Long Melton

Archant

A cafe that once harked back to the wartime era and its adjoining pottery studio is shutting down following a maintenance issue over Christmas.

Fanny Anne’s, on Hall Street in Long Melford, is closing its doors after being taken over by new owners and reopened last September. Prior to that, the cafe had been running for several years as a vintage 1940s-themed cafe.

On December 9, the owners posted on Facebook: “Due to ongoing maintenance issues, we simply have no idea when the shop will be re open.

“To ensure our Customers are aware, if you have booked an afternoon tea, party or pottery party please assume we will be unable to assist you at this time.”

One customer responded to the post: “We had a booking for today. Six children arrived, only no sign no phone call. We are very disappointed.”

The owner of Fanny Annes stated that the maintenance issue was “very minor” and coincided with the decision to close the business.

The news comes after three restaurants closed down in the first week of January in neighbouring Sudbury.

The Centre for Retail Research forecasts that a further 10,950 jobs will be lost across the casual dining sector in 2019, with independent restaurants being hit the hardest.

The Centre’s director Professor Joshua Bamfield said: “Many of the large chains have already made cuts and, in 2019, we expect the smaller and independent restaurants to bear the weight of the losses.”

