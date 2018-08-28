Rain

New charity shop opens in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:08 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:08 06 December 2018

Priscilla Kojo and Tracey Linnette with balloons outiside the British Heart Foundation shop in Buttemarket, Ipswich. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography.

Priscilla Kojo and Tracey Linnette with balloons outiside the British Heart Foundation shop in Buttemarket, Ipswich. Photo: Keith Mindham Photography.

Keith Mindham

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has opened a new store in Ipswich.

The new shop, located on 44 Buttermarket, will help the BHF fund innovative life-saving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

The Mayor of Ipswich Jane Riley welcomed shoppers and staff with a cutting of the ribbon to open the shop, which stocks a huge range of good quality and affordable second-hand items such as clothing, shoes, bags, toys, belts, as well as books, music and films.

Cllr Riley said “it’s an absolute pleasure to officially open this British Heart Foundation shop and meet the great staff and volunteers. I would encourage locals to support BHF by donating their good quality unwanted items to help this fantastic charity to beat heartbreak forever.”

Tracey Linnette, Area Manager at the BHF commented: “The opening of the new Ipswich store went extremely well. Each item sold in the store will help the BHF fund life-saving heart research, so if you have not yet visited then please do come by to see what great bargains are on offer.

We still urgently need more donations so if you are having a clear out in the next few weeks, we would love to receive any unwanted clothing and accessories. Donating couldn’t be easier with our free collections service and it’s a great way to cut down on waste.

“If you would rather give the gift of time, we are always in need of volunteers who can spare a couple of hours a week, so please get in touch if you are interested.”

New charity shop opens in Ipswich

