Sudbury loses three restaurants in the first week of 2019

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Three restaurants in the Sudbury area are all closing down in a sad start to 2019.

The Bulmer Fox in Bulmers Tye The Bulmer Fox in Bulmers Tye

The Bulmer Fox in Bulmer Tye is now closed, and has issues a public message stating that this is partly due to “constantly rising costs, especially business rates, that makes it difficult to continue to run a good value, fresh food establishment with high staffing levels.”

The landlord Henry Fox has also blamed the decision on “constant demands that running the Fox places on myself and my family.”

In October, a small sum of cash was stolen from the Bulmer Fox after a burglar gained entry through a downstairs window.

And Sudbury has also just lost a fast food eatery, Wimpy, which has shut down at Old Market Place in the town. The owner, Harun Korhan, said: “The Wimpy company was not satisfying us or our customers anymore.”

The Loft in Sudbury The Loft in Sudbury

But he is opening a new restaurant, Chill-in, a cafe and bistro, soon, stating that the new restaurant would feature “new style and taste from all around the world”.

Also closing is the Loft on Gaol Lane, a family-run restaurant operated by Krzysztof Golos that had been going for more than three years.