New Nordic-inspired car showroom opens in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:00 12 November 2018

Donalds Ipswich new Volvo showroom

Donalds Ipswich new Volvo showroom

Archant

The Ipswich-based Volvo retailer, Donalds Garage has celebrated the opening of their new multi-million-pound showroom at Futura Park.

Inside the new Volvo showroom in IpswichInside the new Volvo showroom in Ipswich

Relocating from their old site on West End Road, the new site follows Volvo’s ‘Retail Experience’ concept, which reflects the brand’s Scandinavian design philosophy.

The Showroom area follows a typically Nordic open-plan theme but, crucially, 40% of the available floor space becomes ‘the Living Room’ – a luxurious ‘oasis’ with wood and leather furnishings.

Large interior glazing allows service customers to see into the workshop to watch technicians attend their cars.

Donalds’ Service Advisors can adjust their new hydraulic-powered service desks to standing position or lowered to greet customers using mobility assistance.

Donalds Ipswich being builtDonalds Ipswich being built

Donalds also now offers the new Volvo Personal Service, which means that technicians will liaise with the customer from the point of booking, right through to explaining the services - which they themselves will have carried out.

Dan Le Cocq, retailer principal at Donald’s Garage, said: “Our recent refurbishment isn’t just about a change of furniture, it’s designed to make our customers feel relaxed and at ease in an environment that provides flexible waiting, working and assessment areas.

“The launch of our new Volvo Personal Service will help to connect our customers with their technicians, for a smooth and efficient experience.”

