Plans for 10 glamping pods take next steps after successful appeal

Land at Thurleston Lane, Whitton, Ipswich, which is subject of plans for ten glamping pods. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 10 glamping pods have moved to the next stage following a successful appeal.

The project will see 10 one-bedroom glamping pods and a two-bedroom woodland lodge built on land at Thurleston Lane, Whitton, Ipswich.

This particular application, to Mid Suffolk District Council, relates to details over the appearance of the woodland lodge and landscaping of the site - with a further application concerning the glamping pods to follow.

The plans were initially refused in July 2020 as planning officers said the project would "be car dependent to such a degree that it is considered to outweigh the positive weighting attached to the economic considerations of the application".

However, the decision was appealed and outline planning permission was granted in December 2020.

The design statement for the project says: "The glamping pods will provide the opportunity to visit the Suffolk countryside and relax in a beautiful, tranquil setting. The area offers an opportunity for cycling and walking safety."