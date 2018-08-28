Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

CBI’s East of England director Richard Tunnicliffe on why he’s backing May’s Brexit plan

PUBLISHED: 15:27 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:27 05 December 2018

Richard Tunnicliffe. Picture: CBI

Richard Tunnicliffe. Picture: CBI

Archant

What does business really make of the Brexit deal?

The answer is actually very clear. This deal is not perfect. It does not guarantee a good future trade deal. It contains a tricky backstop no one likes. But, after two years of crippling uncertainty, the majority of British companies share one view: they support it, for three main reasons.

First, it reduces short-term uncertainty. The withdrawal agreement unlocks a 21-month transition period that removes the risk of no deal. No one should underestimate the value of this. These are dangerous and damaging times for the UK economy.

Investment has been cut or postponed at 80 per cent of British companies. The longer no deal remains possible, the more corrosive the impact on jobs and investment.

Preventing it would be a breakthrough. Avoiding no deal will also help protect peace and prosperity on the island of Ireland.

For smaller employers, the situation is even more urgent. They have neither the time nor the resources to invest in gaming the many possible Brexit outcomes that might affect them.

This matters because 99.3 per cent of private sector employers have fewer than 50 staff; they account for nearly 60 per cent of private sector jobs and around 40 per cent of turnover.

Some argue that business should not fear a no-deal outcome because parliament will vote it down. This reassurance meets with a sceptical shrug from most of the businesspeople I speak to. With no House of Commons majority for any route forward, an accidental no deal is still possible — so companies are progressing with their Plan Bs. By Christmas, 97 per cent of companies with contingency plans will have advanced them — stockpiling, moving jobs out of the UK, shifting supply chains.

The second reason to back the agreement is that it opens up a route to a good future trade deal. Let’s be clear — it is not yet a good trade deal. Frictionless trade, ambitious access for services, a say over future rules — all are features that business wants.

None is yet guaranteed. But although the political declaration is just aspiration, some of it is hard-edged: a free trade area for goods, the promise of free-flowing data, named EU agencies where the UK can retain influence.

This is the basis of a decent trade deal — though there is a long road still to travel.

For understandable reasons, the backstop is deeply unpopular. It is not the right place to end up.

Both sides agree on this. In meetings the CBI has had with EU business leaders, all agree that the sooner a new trade deal is negotiated, the better.

Third, this is currently the only viable option for getting beyond Brexit. Moving on is desperately important.

The robotics revolution, tackling deep-seated regional inequalities across the UK and our productivity challenge are all forces that will shape our nation’s future. Political and business leaders alike need time and space to address them.

Every week that passes is a week lost.

Other options have appeal — a second referendum, Norway plus or some new deal with the EU.

Presently, the road to achieving them is deeply uncertain. With no clear alternative the risks are great: political chaos, constitutional crisis, further division and damage to Britain’s global brand. Faced with these choices, businesses are pragmatic.

They choose progress today over wishful thinking tomorrow. This is the unanimous view of the CBI’s chairs’ committee — a nationwide policy forum speaking for 190,000 companies of all sizes and from all UK regions, nations and sectors.

Should circumstances change, the CBI will measure any new option by the yardstick of what’s best for the economy. But the date for the Commons vote is now set. We are asking MPs to speak to their local employers. This deal is a compromise. But business is ready to live with it, improve it, and above all move on from it to create the best possible opportunities for the next generation.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

12:36 Amy Gibbons
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Today is the first day of the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee and Aquaman will all be released in December

2 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Take a look at what films are out this month Picture: DISNEY

Find out which films you can watch with family and friends at your local cinema over the festive period.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

14:59 Jake Foxford
Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The Orwell Bridge has now partly reopened after a lorry overturned on the A14, causing major traffic problems.

Charity highlights five-fold increase in cases of child neglect and cruelty

13:49 Tom Potter
Cases of child neglect and cruelty have risen by more than 500% in Suffolk over the last five years (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Cases of child cruelty and neglect increased five times in as many years across Suffolk, according to the NSPCC.

Unsupervised learner driving without L plates stopped by police

12:43 Andrew Papworth
The car of unsupervised learner driver which was seized. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

The car of a learner driver was seized after police found the motorist driving unsupervised and without L plates.

Dramatic picture of car wreckage shows driver was ‘lucky to escape’, say police

12:32 Andrew Papworth
The Seat car after the crash in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

This was the shocking wreckage of a car after it lost control and hit a tree on a Suffolk road.

Town centre road closed for resurfacing

12:28 Jake Foxford
The roadworks are expected to last until 3.30pm and drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs until then Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks in Ipswich will be disrupting traffic off Woodbridge Road as Suffolk Highways workers lay new road surfaces.

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

12:27 Dominic Moffitt
Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Businesses on the Wherstead Road have expressed their frustrations after several road closures cost them time and money.

Poll Do you feel safe at night in Ipswich?

12:25 Jake Foxford
Bury St Edmunds Women's Aid is one of the partners agenices marching with Suffolk Rape Crisis, along with the University of Suffolk Students' Union and the Suffolk Feminist Society. Picture: SUFFOLK RAPE CRISIS

University students and charities are coming together to march for an end to violence against women.

Dress code introduced for Ipswich taxi drivers – here’s what they can and can’t wear

11:49 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Taxi drivers in Ipswich will have to abide by a new dress code Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A dress code has been introduced for cab drivers in Ipswich in a bid to present a “professional image” of licensed drivers in town.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

Highways England have warned drivers that moving the lorry will be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man admits child porn images offences

Scales of justice

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

First look: Isaacs launches four new ‘igloo-style’ domes

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24