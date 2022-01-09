Brewdog would be 'reliable and conscientious' bar on Ipswich Waterfront

BrewDog has applied for a drinks licence on the Waterfront in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An independent report has claimed that Brewdog would be "reliable and conscientious" if it opened a bar on Ipswich Waterfront following objections by local residents.

Independent consultant Andrew Bamber said the combination of a well-managed night-time economy in Ipswich along with Brewdog being a reliable bar manager means residents near Albion Wharf would not be worse off if it opened.

Scottish beer form BrewDog hope to open in the former La Tour Cycle Cafe on the Waterfront in Ipswich - Credit: Jason Noble

After Mr Bamber paid a surprise visit to Ipswich and a Brewdog bar in London, he claims he found "reliable and conscientious" staff that "understand their obligations and their responsibilities".

He added: "If the very sensible and comprehensive conditions recommended by the police were accepted and agreed by Brewdog then the operation of this venue would not negatively impact."

Brewdog has also since submitted a noise report by ACA Acoustic, which monitored the sound levels of the ground floor unit at Albion Wharf.

This found that additional noise would not affect residents at the Mill or Winerack buildings.

But 14 residents are still unhappy with Brewdog's plans and have objected to the brewer opening its first Suffolk location.

Representing them, Kate Garland said: "To claim there will not be noise nuisance is quite ridiculous.

"There will be noise above the levels that the buildings are designed to mitigate - thus, there will be nuisance.

"An 'increase in crime against both property and persons' can be expected through many hundreds of patrons who have been drinking alcohol, are in an unlit area, and with no immediate access to transport to remove them from the area.

"There are already four bars, Issacs, The Gallery, Briarbank, and Wiff Waff, with an estimated capacity of 1700, and given there are also four large, licensed restaurants, the area is at capacity."

Brewdog is a Scottish brewer with bars across the world and UK - Credit: PA

She also pointed to Brewdog being a company "geared towards maximum sales of alcohol".

In a report, the Scottish brewer also pleaded its case, saying: "The bars are the direct antithesis of a high volume, vertical drinking establishment.

"The bars are intended to be a beacon for craft beer and as such appeal to a more mature customer base."

A licensing and regulatory sub-committee at Ipswich Borough Council will make a decision on Brewdog on Thursday, January 13 at 10am after several meetings with IBC were cancelled last year.