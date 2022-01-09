News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Brewdog would be 'reliable and conscientious' bar on Ipswich Waterfront

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM January 9, 2022
The Mill building and the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront

BrewDog has applied for a drinks licence on the Waterfront in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An independent report has claimed that Brewdog would be "reliable and conscientious" if it opened a bar on Ipswich Waterfront following objections by local residents. 

Independent consultant Andrew Bamber said the combination of a well-managed night-time economy in Ipswich along with Brewdog being a reliable bar manager means residents near Albion Wharf would not be worse off if it opened. 

boarded up la tour cycle cafe in Ipswich

Scottish beer form BrewDog hope to open in the former La Tour Cycle Cafe on the Waterfront in Ipswich - Credit: Jason Noble

After Mr Bamber paid a surprise visit to Ipswich and a Brewdog bar in London, he claims he found "reliable and conscientious" staff that "understand their obligations and their responsibilities".  

He added: "If the very sensible and comprehensive conditions recommended by the police were accepted and agreed by Brewdog then the operation of this venue would not negatively impact."

Brewdog has also since submitted a noise report by ACA Acoustic, which monitored the sound levels of the ground floor unit at Albion Wharf.

This found that additional noise would not affect residents at the Mill or Winerack buildings. 

But 14 residents are still unhappy with Brewdog's plans and have objected to the brewer opening its first Suffolk location. 

Most Read

  1. 1 A14 closed after emergency services attend three vehicle crash
  2. 2 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  3. 3 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  1. 4 Seafront area site set for homes and shops or offices
  2. 5 How a geek shop became a safe place for neurodiverse Ipswich families
  3. 6 Five fire crews called as man rescued from water in Ipswich
  4. 7 Family who honour mum with lights display among Christmas winners
  5. 8 DIY TV shows are fuelling 'detrimental' Ipswich shipping container home extensions
  6. 9 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 4-0 win at Gillingham
  7. 10 'Don't make it easy for them': Police advice after spate of car break-ins

Representing them, Kate Garland said: "To claim there will not be noise nuisance is quite ridiculous.

"There will be noise above the levels that the buildings are designed to mitigate - thus, there will be nuisance.

"An 'increase in crime against both property and persons' can be expected through many hundreds of patrons who have been drinking alcohol, are in an unlit area, and with no immediate access to transport to remove them from the area.

"There are already four bars, Issacs, The Gallery, Briarbank, and Wiff Waff, with an estimated capacity of 1700, and given there are also four large, licensed restaurants, the area is at capacity."

File photo dated 19/09/20 of a Brewdog bar in Sheffield, South Yorkhire. The Advertising Standards A

Brewdog is a Scottish brewer with bars across the world and UK - Credit: PA

She also pointed to Brewdog being a company "geared towards maximum sales of alcohol". 

In a report, the Scottish brewer also pleaded its case, saying: "The bars are the direct antithesis of a high volume, vertical drinking establishment.

"The bars are intended to be a beacon for craft beer and as such appeal to a more mature customer base."

A licensing and regulatory sub-committee at Ipswich Borough Council will make a decision on Brewdog on Thursday, January 13 at 10am after several meetings with IBC were cancelled last year.  

Food and Drink
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The woman noticed the plant growing down the side of her driveway

Pensioner mistakenly grows 5ft cannabis plant from spilled bird seed

Abygail Fossett

person
Signage for the new Honey + Harvey which is set to open in Queen Street, Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

6 new restaurants and eateries opening in Ipswich this year

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Mason Seymour from Ipswich is missing 

Suffolk Live News

Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police have released CCTV of a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Police release CCTV after tip jar stolen from Ipswich fish and chip shop

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon