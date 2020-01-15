E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

PUBLISHED: 16:30 15 January 2020

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The future of the Wild Man pub in Sproughton is uncertain after the popular venue closed its doors unexpectedly.

The Wild Man pub in Sproughton closed down in January 2020. Picture: SU ANDERSONThe Wild Man pub in Sproughton closed down in January 2020. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Posting on Facebook, the pub announced its closure, with earlier posts suggesting that the brewery "do not have anyone to take it over" at this time.

This means the 16th century pub in Bramford Road, which is owned by Star Pubs & Bars, will remain closed until further notice.

The Wild Man is listed on the pub company's website, with details suggesting that "refurbishment is planned".

The website says that "an exciting £364,000 refurbishment" is planned for the village pub, which hasn't been revamped for a while according to villagers.

For the last five years the pub has been run by Jill Meek and her daughter Marta Luisa Sais, who say they are "very sad" to see the pub close.

"We had the place for five years and would like to thank all those who supported us," they said.

"We are very sad that the pub will remain closed as we gave six months notice for the brewery to find someone to take it on, even if only a relief manager.

"Our staff had also offered to keep the place open for them."

Villagers have been expressing their sadness of the news on Facebook, with one person calling the closure "terrible".

Margaret Anne Wife said: "Hopefully someone will take it over soon."

While Johnnie Redman added: "Sorry to hear the sad news. I enjoyed many excellent meals there in the past."

Meanwhile, others have been welcoming the possibility of a refurbishment.

Gary Farrow commented: "Shame its closed but the pub needs an update. It doesn't seem to have changed for years in my opinion."

Star Pubs & Bars, who own the Wild Man pub, have been approached for comment.

