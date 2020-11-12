E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coes boss pleads for retailers hit by pre-Christmas lockdown to get more support

PUBLISHED: 16:05 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 12 November 2020

Coes flagship Ipswich store on Norwich Road. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Coes flagship Ipswich store on Norwich Road. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Archant

The boss of Ipswich department store Coes has issued a plea for the government to do more to help businesses hit by the second Covid-19 lockdown.

William Coe, managing director of Coes department store Picture: DAVID GARRADWilliam Coe, managing director of Coes department store Picture: DAVID GARRAD

William Coe, managing director of the flagship store in Norwich Road, said the support currently on offer is “peanuts” - and warned of “carnage on the high street” if lockdown is extended past December 2.

He also voiced concern over the lack of a level playing field, with “non-essential” retailers forced to close completely until December 2, while other stores selling the same products can stay open.

“Some retailers can open, because they have areas which are essential, where other retailers who sell exactly the same product can’t.

“Clearly that’s unfair, and the support isn’t there,” he said.”

MORE: Coes named as one of UK’s 100 most inspiring independent stores

His comments come amid widespread concern over national homeware stores like B&M and The Range staying open, while “non-essential” competitors must stay closed.

You may also want to watch:

As well as its Ipswich store, Coes also has branches in Felixstowe and Maldon, which have also had to close.

Mr Coe said, while he welcomed the extension of furlough, it did not go far enough.

He added: “Grants of up to £3,000 depending on the size of premises are peanuts, when you are talking about hundreds of thousands of pounds of trade lost for our Ipswich store alone.”

Although it is possible for businesses to apply for government loans, Mr Coe said many retailers were already loaded up with debt and would be reluctant to borrow more.

He also warned: “If we can’t open at the start of December, then there will be carnage on the high street. So many businesses make their money in the eight weeks before Christmas, and we have already lost half of them.”

MORE: Bookshop owner frustrated at closure while Poundland can sell books

However, he said he had confidence lockdown would end then as planned, because the government realised the effect extending the shutdown would have on the economy.

Mr Coe said he fully appreciated the whole situation was very difficult for the government, but called on chancellor Rishi Sunak to give more support to the businesses which have had to close.

He suggested all businesses which have had to close down during the current lockdown should not have to pay business rates next year. “I think that would be giving retail some hope.”

Although the Coes stores are currently closed, it is possible to shop online via the Coes website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Fitness Club closes after failed attempt to renegotiate rent charges

Ipswich Fitness Club, formerly owned by DW Sports, will not be reopening when the Covid-19 lockdown ends in December Picture: ARCHANT

Ranking Ipswich Town’s top five keepers of the last 40 years

Town keeper Paul Cooper celebrates Roger Osborne's winning goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup Final of 1978.

Covid infection rates rise again in Suffolk and north Essex

Coronavirus infection rates have risen in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Boost for resort as traders agree £600,000 project plan to attract shoppers

Traders in Felixstowe have voted yes to set up a Business Improvement District to generate £600,000 to attract more people to visit and shop Picture: GREGG BROWN

Councils look to ‘safeguard’ community funding paid by housing developers

Independent councillor Clive Arthey, Babergh District Council deputy leader and cabinet member for planning. PIcture: GREGG BROWN