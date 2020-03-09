E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Insurance giant with Ipswich office bought in mega deal

PUBLISHED: 15:43 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 09 March 2020

The Willis Building, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Willis Building, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The company which owns one of Ipswich's most famous buildings has been acquired by one of the world's biggest insurance companies.

Aon snapped up Willis Towers Watson for £23bn in a deal that will make the company the world's largest insurance broker.

The combined company will continue to be known as Aon and be worth nearly £60bn.

John Haley, Willis Towers Watson chief executive, said: "The combination of Willis Towers Watson and Aon is a natural next step in our journey to better serve our clients in the areas of people, risk and capital. This transaction accelerates that journey by providing our combined teams the opportunity to drive innovation more quickly and deliver more value."

A spokesman declined to comment further as to whether the move would affect the Ipswich office.

Ipswich's Willis Building was designed by Norman Foster and built between 1970 and 1975.

