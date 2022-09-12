Changes in work patterns after the pandemic are prompting Willis to look at how it uses its landmark building in Ipswich.

One floor of the stunning black building has been closed because most staff are working from home for part of the week - and don't need so much office space.

Willis' open plan office opened in 1975. - Credit: Paul Geater

The black glass building was one of the first major buildings to be designed by Lord Norman Foster and opened in 1975. It was given Grade One listed status in 1991, at the time it was the newest building in the country to get that accolade.

The company is now known as WTW (Willis Towers Watson) but around the town - and to many of its own employees - it is still known as the Willis Building.

Since the pandemic, the vast majority of staff are now working in a "hybrid" form - half the week working from home and half the week in the office.

This means that one of the floors in the building is now unused and has been closed to staff - and has prompted a review of how the building is used.

One floor at the Willis building is currently closed. - Credit: Paul Geater

WTW is committed to the building and to Ipswich - but may seek other uses for part of the space inside it.

However any changes would be challenging to implement - its Grade One listed status means there cannot be any changes internally or externally without agreement of planners.

And WTW is very proud of its landmark status in the town - it has a turfed roof garden which helps to keep the building well insulated and is a real feature for visitors and employees.

The roof garden at Willis is popular with visitors and employees. - Credit: Paul Geater

It was a very popular location for visitors during the Heritage Open Days weekend - and the roof garden is often hired for business or civic receptions because it offers a superb view of the Ipswich skyline.

The views from the Willis roof garden make it a very popular location for business and civic receptions. - Credit: Paul Geater

Work on the Willis building started in 1970 and it was opened by former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1975. When it was first opened it had a swimming pool for employees in its basement.

Willis employs 1,400 at its Ipswich office - but many work for home some days of the week. - Credit: Paul Geater

That was later covered to make way for new office space - but not filled in because it is a listed building - it is currently the base for 1,400 employees.

A major feature of the building is its open-plan layout accessed by a flight of escalators from the ground floor to the top offering access to the roof.



