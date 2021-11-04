Ex-Willows Primary School teacher restarts mum market in Kesgrave

A market for mums in Kesgrave will be restarted by an ex-Willows Primary School teacher.

Mum2mum market will be held at Kesgrave Community Centre on Sunday, November 21 by Danielle Rogers.

The markets are aimed at expectant, new and experienced parents, and grandparents who want to pick up cheap quality baby and children's items.

Large items like designer prams and large toys will sell for about one third of the retail price, whereas baby and children’s clothes start at just 50p.

Mrs Rogers said: "There were just so many parents asking when it would return.

"I didn't realise how with children they grow out of the things so quickly. I must have spent £1,000s when I could have picked up things so much cheaper."

The Parham mum has already sold out all the stalls for Kesgrave and has 10 people on the waiting list.

She said: "When it was in Kesgrave there used to queue to get in.

"For car boots, you find people are trying to get it at the cheapest price and ask for the whole lot for 50p but when it's aimed at parents there is respect there from customers."

The 31-year-old who used to work at Willows in Ipswich has two children, Katie, four, and Joshua, one and a half.

She added that running these markets allows her the flexibility to be there for her kids.

"I need something for myself and I cannot give my time to something full-time," she said. "I still need to support my family and work around the children."

She is also hoping to expand the Mum2mum market and open at Wickham Market Village Hall and Great Blakenham Village Hall in the New Year.

She currently does not have time when these will take place.

Mum2mum market will be at Kesgrave Community Centre on November 21 from 2pm to 4pm.

"All Covid guidelines will be followed, both sellers and buyers are encouraged to where masks and sanitise their hands," Mrs Rodgers added.

Admission is £2 on the door, kids go free, and free admission for the last half hour of the sale.

