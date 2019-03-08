Could Coes win over online shoppers this Christmas?

Georgia Barton in the competition window at Coes that is yet to be revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich department store Coes has teamed up with independent businesses to attract shoppers back to our town centres this Christmas.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sonja Talbot in the competition window Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sonja Talbot in the competition window Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The family store is offering a prize haul worth £7,000 including shopping vouchers, fashion, gifts, meals vouchers and a Fred. Olsen cruise to Hamburg in their 'Win the Window' competition.

The competition launch comes as Coes reveal their special Christmas window displays.

Many of the prizes have been donated by independent shops and traders and shoppers can only enter in store at the Coes store in Ipswich or the branches in Maldon and Felixstowe, between now and Christmas Eve.

Coes head of marketing Fiona Coe said: "We want to encourage people to get out and visit their High Street shops and other town centre businesses.

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It is about going to the shops again. There are so many interesting shops to discover in Ipswich and many are run by independent people who work very hard to make the shopping experience special, as we do here at Coes."

She said the idea came about after a successful summer shopping campaign run by the iconic store.

"We ran a campaign in the summer called Love Shopping Independent and we had the commitment of lots of local businesses in the town centre.

You may also want to watch:

"We were approached by people who wanted to get involved, all working hard locally. They extended from not just retailing but cafes and restaurants, garages and furniture makers, many different businesses from Ipswich and a wider area, including Woodbridge.

"It really caught the imagination."

Mrs Coe added: "As a business community we have got to work together. We are doing that in Ipswich and the surrounding area."

The campaign was welcomed by Terry Hunt, chairman of Ipswich Vision. He said: "We all know that High Street retail has been struggling. This seems an innovative and exciting way of attracting people into their stores.

"Shops need to offer a difference experience, of real shopping compared with the internet.

"It sounds like a ideal way of attracting people. Hopefully people who come into Coes will be in the town centre and visit other stores as well."

Fashion shop owner Mandy Errington, who runs her DJV Boutique in Cox Lane, added. "We were delighted to be involved with the Coes campaign, 100%.

"They are the ambassadors for the independents in the town, a long running family business.

"We have got to pull together to fight for retailing in our town. We are pleased to be part of it."