E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Could Coes win over online shoppers this Christmas?

PUBLISHED: 13:31 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 12 November 2019

Georgia Barton in the competition window at Coes that is yet to be revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Georgia Barton in the competition window at Coes that is yet to be revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich department store Coes has teamed up with independent businesses to attract shoppers back to our town centres this Christmas.

Sonja Talbot in the competition window Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSonja Talbot in the competition window Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The family store is offering a prize haul worth £7,000 including shopping vouchers, fashion, gifts, meals vouchers and a Fred. Olsen cruise to Hamburg in their 'Win the Window' competition.

The competition launch comes as Coes reveal their special Christmas window displays.

Many of the prizes have been donated by independent shops and traders and shoppers can only enter in store at the Coes store in Ipswich or the branches in Maldon and Felixstowe, between now and Christmas Eve.

Coes head of marketing Fiona Coe said: "We want to encourage people to get out and visit their High Street shops and other town centre businesses.

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It is about going to the shops again. There are so many interesting shops to discover in Ipswich and many are run by independent people who work very hard to make the shopping experience special, as we do here at Coes."

She said the idea came about after a successful summer shopping campaign run by the iconic store.

"We ran a campaign in the summer called Love Shopping Independent and we had the commitment of lots of local businesses in the town centre.

You may also want to watch:

"We were approached by people who wanted to get involved, all working hard locally. They extended from not just retailing but cafes and restaurants, garages and furniture makers, many different businesses from Ipswich and a wider area, including Woodbridge.

"It really caught the imagination."

Mrs Coe added: "As a business community we have got to work together. We are doing that in Ipswich and the surrounding area."

The campaign was welcomed by Terry Hunt, chairman of Ipswich Vision. He said: "We all know that High Street retail has been struggling. This seems an innovative and exciting way of attracting people into their stores.

"Shops need to offer a difference experience, of real shopping compared with the internet.

"It sounds like a ideal way of attracting people. Hopefully people who come into Coes will be in the town centre and visit other stores as well."

Fashion shop owner Mandy Errington, who runs her DJV Boutique in Cox Lane, added. "We were delighted to be involved with the Coes campaign, 100%.

"They are the ambassadors for the independents in the town, a long running family business.

"We have got to pull together to fight for retailing in our town. We are pleased to be part of it."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most read

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Traffic chaos in Ipswich as road works grip town centre

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Nostalgia 11 signs you grew up in Ipswich in the 2000s

Despite mediocre football and a closed down cinema, Ipswich was a fantastic place to grow up, writes Oliver Sullivan Picture: SU ANDERSON

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)

Poundland on Tavern Street in Ipswich 10 years ago and now Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Alleged Ipswich sex attack was filmed by witness, court told

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

'Groundbreaking' e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Car fire closes busy Ipswich road leading to town centre

Firefighters dealt with a car fire in Ipswich Picture: KJ SPEAR

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)

Poundland on Tavern Street in Ipswich 10 years ago and now Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Vintage cars, buses and motorcycles on show in Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run in 1986

People came to look round the beautiful motors on show in Christchurch park in 1986 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Could Coes win over online shoppers this Christmas?

Georgia Barton in the competition window at Coes that is yet to be revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Carpendale successfully defends Stowmarket Scenic title

Maddie Jordan-Lee, on her way to first place in the ladies' race at the Stowmarket Scenic Seven on Sunday. Picture: CONTRIBUTED/ANDREW SARGENT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists