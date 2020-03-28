Video

WATCH: Take a walk around the Winerack apartments at Ipswich waterfront

The Winerack penthouse suites offer striking views of the Ipswich waterfront. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES

Video shows completed Winerack apartments at Ipswich waterfront with first walk around inside – after the famous skeleton building stood unfinished for almost a decade.

The completion of the Winerack building at Ipswich marina has felt like it would never end, but now the 150-apartment complex is finished and has transformed the waterfront space.

The apartments cost from £325,000 up to £475,000 for one of the fourth floor penthouses.

What has now become known as the Winerack was originally the second tower of the Regatta Quay project started by development company City Living in 2007.

This was aimed at transforming the former Paul’s Maltings site – and the first tower and former Maltings buildings were completed within three years.

However, City Living was reliant on finance from Irish banks, and when this sector collapsed during the financial crisis the developers were forced to stop work and call in receivers in early 2010.

The skeleton of the second block was left empty and became known as the Winerack. It was eventually bought by local developer John Howard in 2014.

Now the building has completely transformed the waterfront.

