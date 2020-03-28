E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Take a walk around the Winerack apartments at Ipswich waterfront

PUBLISHED: 16:01 28 March 2020

The Winerack penthouse suites offer striking views of the Ipswich waterfront. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES

The Winerack penthouse suites offer striking views of the Ipswich waterfront. Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES

Picture: WHAT ASSOCIATES

Video shows completed Winerack apartments at Ipswich waterfront with first walk around inside – after the famous skeleton building stood unfinished for almost a decade.

The completion of the Winerack building at Ipswich marina has felt like it would never end, but now the 150-apartment complex is finished and has transformed the waterfront space.

The apartments cost from £325,000 up to £475,000 for one of the fourth floor penthouses.

More: First look inside £475k Winerack penthouse – plus a stunning timelapse showing the view

What has now become known as the Winerack was originally the second tower of the Regatta Quay project started by development company City Living in 2007.

This was aimed at transforming the former Paul’s Maltings site – and the first tower and former Maltings buildings were completed within three years.

However, City Living was reliant on finance from Irish banks, and when this sector collapsed during the financial crisis the developers were forced to stop work and call in receivers in early 2010.

The skeleton of the second block was left empty and became known as the Winerack. It was eventually bought by local developer John Howard in 2014.

Now the building has completely transformed the waterfront.

For more information about the apartments see here.

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Disbelief as Ipswich residents travel 200 miles for Peak District picnic and kebabs during lockdown

The group was found in Snake Pass, Derbyshire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

