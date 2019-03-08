Video

See inside the latest £200,000 Winerack show apartment

A new show apartment has opened in the Winerack development in Ipswich. Picture: THEWINERACKAPARTMENTS.COM/WHAT ASSOCIATES thewinerackapartments,com/WHAT Associates

These are the first images of the new show apartment at the £26m Winerack development at Ipswich Waterfront.

The landmark scheme, towering over the historic wet dock area, is moving rapidly towards completion after years of inactivity.

There are four quarters, or apartment blocks, within the scheme and the latest show apartment is in the 9-storey Q4, which will provide 24 of the 150 homes in the scheme.

A spokesman for developers Ipswich Wharf Developments said sales were going very well.

The Q4 block includes 24 one and two-bedroom apartments, with views to the south across the marina and down river.

This show apartment is on the fourth floor and is a one-bedroom home, with a south-facing balcony.

It has a £200,000 price tag.

The Winerack project was revived by local property developer John Howard after the skeleton of the scheme stood empty for a decade following the financial and banking crisis of 2008.

It remained a symbol of the financial crisis for such a long time, and many people feared it would never be completed.

Local property developer John Howard and his Ipswich Wharf Developments stepped in and put together a rescue package.

Over the past 18 months the site has been transformed, with completion due by the end of the year.

The development will bring 150 luxury one and two bedroom apartments, many of them with river views, and includes a German-made and constructed Wohr 264-space multiparker car-stacking system, as well as commercial space.

