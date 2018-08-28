John Watson’s Sir Lancerhop is top homebrew

The winner of the 2018 Briarbank Brewery homebrew competition was John Watson with his Sir Lancerhop. John Watson with head brewer Robert Lewis-Pyke. Picture: DANIEL HYDE Briarbank Brewery

The winner of the 2018 Briarbank Brewery homebrew competition has been revealed. Sir Lancerhop rides to victory.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After months of preparation, the 2018 Briarbank Homebrew Competition drew to a close with six category winners and the overall winner announced.

Judging took place on Saturday October 27, with members of CAMRA, a beer blogger, a beer distributor and the Briarbank’s new trainee brewer Daniel Hydes judging more than 30 beers which had been entered across seven categories.

The category winners and the main winner was announced the following day, on Sunday October 28, in the Briarbank Bar.

John Watson’s Sir Lancerhop claimed the title of 2018 Homebrew winner.

Entered into the bitters category, Sir Lancerhop, 4.4% is an amber ale, with a big fruity aroma and a fruity peach flavour to finish.

The winner will now join with the head brewer at the Briarbank, Robert Lewis-Pyke in the new year to brew his creation on a larger scale, in the Briarbank brewery.

It will then be served on tap in Isaacs on the Quay, The Gardeners Arms, and of course, the Briarbank bar.

The Briarbank Homebrew competition has been running since 2016.

Head brewer Robert Lewis-Pyke said: “This year’s quality of the beer was again at its best. The scores were pretty close, especially for the category winners. We had a good turn-out of beers for the event and we’re looking forward to having John come in to the brewery to brew Sir Lancerhop”.

Next year’s Homebrew Competition will be taking place in October 2019 so there is a chance for home brewers to get working on their recipes.

The Briarbank Brewing Commpany was established in 2013 and is behind Isaacs on the Quay, in Fore Street, Ipswich.