These new homes could tick all the boxes for house hunters

Jacks Field, Witnesham Picture: PAUL NIXON Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

A country cottage is often what springs to mind when you think of your dream home, now imagine the rural idyll with easy access to transport, hospitals and retail facilities.

The Black Barn, plot 4, at Jacks Field, is on sale with Nicholas Estates with a guide price of £795,000 Picture: THIRD RULE STUDIO The Black Barn, plot 4, at Jacks Field, is on sale with Nicholas Estates with a guide price of £795,000 Picture: THIRD RULE STUDIO

That is what developers believe these new homes in Witnesham offer.

Jacks Field is a development of just six new-build homes in active Suffolk village which has a great community spirit, lots of activities in the village hall and church plus a well-known pub, the Barley Mow.

It is country living yet it is only a few minutes drive into Ipswich and there are trains from Westerfield railway station too.

The Jacks Field development has been deliberately configured as a farmyard style complex, and designed to fit in with the countryside surroundings.

The Barley Barn, plot 3, at Jacks Field has a guide price of £825,000 Picture: THIRD RULE STUDIO The Barley Barn, plot 3, at Jacks Field has a guide price of £825,000 Picture: THIRD RULE STUDIO

These homes are in an elevated setting with far-reaching views and plenty of feature windows and glazing panels to bring in the natural light.

Each of the properties has private parking areas, and landscaping to the front and rear.

There are a variety of styles and a high standard of finish throughout.

The emphasis is on flexible accommodation for the modern family, including bi-fold doors opening on to patio areas for entertaining and family days in the garden.

Features include clear varnished oak internal doors with brushed chrome door furniture, and locally sourced hand-painted fully fitted kitchens with integrated appliances, solid quartz work surfaces and central islands.

There is underfloor heating at ground floor levels and radiators at the first floor level.

Still available are plot 3 The Barley Barn, with a guide price of £825,000 and plot 4 The Black Barn, with a guide price of £795,000

The Barley Barn is a four-bedroom detached home in traditional style with black painted external boards.

It has an imposing central hall and the master bedroom has apex glazing, a dressing area and en suite.

The Black Barn is another traditional Suffolk-style home.

It includes an open plan kitchen/breakfast area and family sitting room with bi-fold doors and corner glazing panels to the rear garden.

Again there is a master bedroom with high level apex glazing.

To arrange a viewing contact Nicholas Estates on 01473 215743 for an appointment. An open house is being planned for Saturday, March 23.