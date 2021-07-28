News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See fabulous wedding gowns in Ipswich by giving to domestic abuse charity

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM July 28, 2021   
A Summer Bridal Fashion Showcase will take place in Brides of St Peters, Ipswich on Sunday, August 1

A Summer Bridal Fashion Showcase will take place in Brides of St Peters, Ipswich on Sunday, August 1

Prospective brides and fashionistas are invited to a bridal showcase in Ipswich to raise money for a local domestic abuse charity. 

Fashion Candy Style and Brides of St Peters hope to raise as much as they can for Lighthouse Women's Aid. 

Pam Davis

Pam Davis

A ticket costs £8, giving the attendee a free glass of Prosecco and some nibbles, with all money raised going to the Ipswich-based domestic abuse charity. 

So far Pam Davis, an ITV This Morning model and stylist from Fashion Candy Style in St Peter's Street, and Sharon Higgs from Brides of St Peters have raised £100s for Lighthouse. 

But they want to get more for the charity by holding auctions and raffles, which include bridal dresses and a tepee, during the showcase on Sunday.

Sharon Higgs, who runs Brides of St Peters

Sharon Higgs, who runs Brides of St Peters

Mrs Davis said: "We personally know how it has made such a huge difference. 

"We kind of feel closer to Lighthouse for so many reasons."

Pam Davis

Pam Davis of Fashion Candy Style and Suffolk Fashion Show - Credit: Pam Davis

The Bridal Showcase is on at 11am, 1pm and 3pm on Sunday in Brides of St Peters. To book ring Mrs Davis on 07713 095355, email pam@fashioncandy.style or ring Brides of St Peters 07393 443588 or email info@bridesofstpeters.co.uk.

