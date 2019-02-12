Joint agency will be selling Winerack apartments

Ipswich's oldest estate agency, Woodcock & Son, has formed a strategic partnership with Exquisite Home. Mike Bidwell, Richard Bramley and John Woodcock outside the Ipswich office. Picture: GARY DOD ©Adrydog 2016

Family-owned Woodcock & Son, Ipswich’s longest established estate agency, has formed a strategic partnership with Exquisite Home.

A cgi of the penthouse and view from Q3, the quayside front block of the Winerack development. Picture: DAN FISHER A cgi of the penthouse and view from Q3, the quayside front block of the Winerack development. Picture: DAN FISHER

Formed in 1850, Woodcock & Son has acted for generations of Suffolk families including many household names in the world of sport, media and entertainment, politics and commerce.

John Woodcock, fifth generation of the family-owned firm said: “Having successfully served so many home sellers and buyers over almost 170 years, we are well aware of what a fast changing world of technology and client requirements we are living and working in and we decided the time was right to complement our traditional values and personal approach by adding an extra dimension to our marketing and advertising”.

“Exquisite Home will provide a welcome 21st century enhancement to our business that we are convinced will enable us to deliver considerable additional advantage for our clients and customers. My business partner Richard Bramley and I are both looking forward to assisting many more clients for years to come.”

Mike Bidwell managing director of Exquisite Home added: “We are delighted to be working so closely with such a highly regarded and reputable firm. Being born and bred in Suffolk and having worked in the property sector in the region over many years I know at first-hand what a wonderful pedigree the Woodcock & Son name has.”

One of the first projects that Woodcock & Son in partnership with Exquisite Home will be working on is the landmark Winerack development on Ipswich Waterfront, which is a collection of high specification 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments.