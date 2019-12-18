E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Insurance brokers sees rise in interest with town centre move

PUBLISHED: 09:37 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 18 December 2019

From left, guest of honour Andrew Cohen-Wray, and Woodward Markwell directors Andrew Johnson, Toni Vincent-Panich, Julie Dyer and David McGowan Picture: WOODWARD MARKWELL

From left, guest of honour Andrew Cohen-Wray, and Woodward Markwell directors Andrew Johnson, Toni Vincent-Panich, Julie Dyer and David McGowan Picture: WOODWARD MARKWELL

Woodward Markwell

An Ipswich business is celebrating the opening of its new premises in the town centre.

The official opening party at Woodward Markwell Picture: WOODWARD MARKWELLThe official opening party at Woodward Markwell Picture: WOODWARD MARKWELL

Woodward Markwell - a fast-expanding insurance brokers and independent financial advisers - wanted to improve its presence in the town by opening a new shop in Falcon Street.

Director Toni Vincent-Panich said the shop frontage was already generating some good interest.

MORE - Work begins on new business centre at old Cranes site as 'real under-supply' hits market

"The business is going well and we are excited about having shop frontage. It allows our business to continue to grow and also means we can provide a walk-in service for individuals or businesses wishing to discuss insurance or financial services," she said.

You may also want to watch:

The new premises also provides more space for the 48-strong team, led by managing director David Mc Gowan.

The firm was launched in 1982. "We have steadily grown within the marketplace, amassing a wealth of experience and know-how within insurance and financial advising," said Ms Vincent-Panich.

"We constantly strive for excellence in all we do, ensuring that what our clients experience with us is as streamlined as possible, and that our strategies are focused on being delivered to the highest of standards."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Most Read

Members of Ipswich ‘Neno’ drug gang sentenced to a total of more than 72 years

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a group of children after a woman's mobile phone was snatched from her hand Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Primary school in Ipswich to get new headteacher after latest ‘inadequate’ Ofsted

New starters this year at Sprites Primary Academy Picture: SPRITES PRIMARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman gets 10-year sentence after Ipswich flat fire left victim with serious burns

Fiona Foster, 33, of Old Foundry Road in Ipswich, has now been sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder and arson Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Can Ed Sheeran inspire you to be Suffolk’s next great music superstar?

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park Picture: Zakary Walters

How ‘first class detective work’ helped round up members of Ipswich gang

Ipswich drug gang members jailed for more than 72 years - (Top L-R) Tyler Woodley, Liam Roberts, Jake Marsh and Jake Bristol (Bottom L-R) Hayden Fraser, Lamar Dagnon, Tawfiq O'Connor and Abbas Uddin Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Is this Suffolk’s biggest pothole? Or have you seen anything worse?

Felixstowe Pothole

From Cats to Star Wars - what’s on at the cinema this Christmas?

Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Picture: LUCASFILMS/IMDB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists