Insurance brokers sees rise in interest with town centre move

From left, guest of honour Andrew Cohen-Wray, and Woodward Markwell directors Andrew Johnson, Toni Vincent-Panich, Julie Dyer and David McGowan Picture: WOODWARD MARKWELL Woodward Markwell

An Ipswich business is celebrating the opening of its new premises in the town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The official opening party at Woodward Markwell Picture: WOODWARD MARKWELL The official opening party at Woodward Markwell Picture: WOODWARD MARKWELL

Woodward Markwell - a fast-expanding insurance brokers and independent financial advisers - wanted to improve its presence in the town by opening a new shop in Falcon Street.

Director Toni Vincent-Panich said the shop frontage was already generating some good interest.

MORE - Work begins on new business centre at old Cranes site as 'real under-supply' hits market

"The business is going well and we are excited about having shop frontage. It allows our business to continue to grow and also means we can provide a walk-in service for individuals or businesses wishing to discuss insurance or financial services," she said.

You may also want to watch:

The new premises also provides more space for the 48-strong team, led by managing director David Mc Gowan.

The firm was launched in 1982. "We have steadily grown within the marketplace, amassing a wealth of experience and know-how within insurance and financial advising," said Ms Vincent-Panich.

"We constantly strive for excellence in all we do, ensuring that what our clients experience with us is as streamlined as possible, and that our strategies are focused on being delivered to the highest of standards."