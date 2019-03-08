Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Work on giant £1.8m self-storage unit at Ipswich's Futura Park completed

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 June 2019

The new Lok'nStore self-storage facility in Ipswich. Photo MCS Group.

The new Lok'nStore self-storage facility in Ipswich. Photo MCS Group.

Archant

Construction of a huge new £1.8m Lok'nStore site at Ipswich's Futura Park has come to an end.

The eye-catching self-storage base is bright orange and positioned next to the existing John Lewis and Waitrose store.

MCS Group, the main contractors of the build, announced last week the development had reached "practical completion"- with the branch scheduled to open in the coming months.

MORE: 'We are all very proud' - Ipswich chef named best in country

Alan Shadbolt, commercial director at MCS Group, said: "We have got a long-standing relationship with Lok'nStore going back many years and it's great to see them opening another facility as this business continues to grow.

"We have reached practical completion on the Ipswich development at Futura Park, bringing a 29-week project with a value of £1.8m to a very successful conclusion."

The new 15,306 sq ft site is the fifth Lok'nStore branch built by the construction company.

You may also want to watch:

Lok'nStore opened its first centre in 1995 and was one of the first self-storage companies in the UK, as the concept of self-storage lagged behind the development seen in the US.

It currently operates 33 stores across the country, serving around 7,000 customers.

Chief Executive Andrew Jacobs added: "This excellent new location adds to the recent rapid growth in our pipeline of stores.

"Our objective remains to grow by both acquiring more sites to build new landmark stores for Lok'nStore's own balance sheet and to increase the number of stores we manage under the Lok'nStore brand for third parties."

It is hoped the site's distinctive Lok'nStore branded livery and prominent Lok'nStore signage will become a recognisable landmark in the area.

Futura Park could soon see further expansion after the UK's largest industrial developer, Chancerygate, completed the acquisition of the site to speculatively develop 19 grade-A units covering 143,000sq ft as part of a £4.7m investment in the region.

A full planning application is under consideration but the 5.7 acre site, near Jaguar Land Rover, could feature freehold and leasehold units ranging in size from 2,000sq ft to 10,350sq ft.

The development would also include environmental and sustainability details such as electric vehicle charging points and high-performance building materials.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

'We are all very proud' - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Cause of major Ipswich house fire still unknown

The cause of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich is still unknown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gazza and Vinnie Jones coming to Ipswich Corn Exchange

Jones and Gascoigne are at the Ipswich Corn Exchange on June 13 Picture: NIALL CARSON AND DAVID CHESKIN/PA

Gallery In pictures - Rod Stewart rocks out at Portman Road

Rod Stewart performing at Portman Road in Ipswich, 2019. Picture: DANIELLE BOODEN

New council houses on Ipswich bakery site are starting to take shape

Work is now under way building new homes for rent on the site of the former Tooks Bakery on Old Norwich Road in Ipswich. Picture: NEIL MACDONALD

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Road closed after lorry crash near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cause of major Ipswich house fire still unknown

The cause of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich is still unknown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Work on giant £1.8m self-storage unit at Ipswich’s Futura Park completed

The new Lok'nStore self-storage facility in Ipswich. Photo MCS Group.

Disruption to train services at London Liverpool Street after points failure

Due to a points failure between Bethnal Green and London Liverpool Street, some lines are blocked Picture: ARCHANT

The story of Lord Norwood’s journey from eating a hotdog on the subs bench to being Town’s great goalscoring hope

James Norwood is Ipswich Town's newest signing. Picture: ITFC/PA

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists