The Suffolk Centre for Female Entrepreneurship based at the Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre at the University of Suffolk has won an award from the UK Science Park Association.

The Ipswich centre was given the Most Successful Project or Programme Award at an event in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The UKSPA Awards recognise excellence in science, innovation and collaboration and celebrate the achievements and activities of its members and the impact, which they, and their tenant companies, have made to local, national and international economies and communities.

The Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre, based within the University of Suffolk, is an innovation centre committed to support the development of a diverse and inclusive community engaging with innovation and entrepreneurship.

Director of business engagement and entrepreneurship, Stef Thorne said: “I’m really pleased that the team won this in recognition of everyone’s work to promote and support gender diversity in entrepreneurship.

“Whilst we very much recognise the challenges faced – particularly when it comes to securing investment – we also want to help celebrate success and achievements of entrepreneurs in a very positive way.

“The events we have held have all been really inspiring and fun and we look forward to doing a lot more in this area. We are especially looking forward to running a girl games jam at the IWIC in August this year aimed at bringing more women into the tech and gaming sector.”

During the past 12 months its outreach and communication activities have included a ‘Women in Enterprise’ speaker series, networking events, facilities and engagement with the challenges facing female entrepreneurs through public speaking and exhibitions.

Next steps include a bespoke CPD – Continuing Professional Development programme – and accessing funding to support further initiatives, she added.