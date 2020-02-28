E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich tech company takes over South African firm

PUBLISHED: 12:29 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 28 February 2020

Ipswich firm Woven has taken over South African firm BYC Aqua Solutions. Picture: NICK WEBSTER/WOVEN

Ipswich firm Woven has taken over South African firm BYC Aqua Solutions. Picture: NICK WEBSTER/WOVEN

NICK WEBSTER/WOVEN

An Ipswich-based customer service company has taken over a South African-based firm.

Woven, based on the Ransomes Industrial Estate, has acquired Cape Town-based company BYC Aqua Solutions.

BYC, founded in 2002, offers quality, coaching, and software solutions to call centres located around the globe.

You may also want to watch:

Cyril Molitor, Woven chief executive, said: "Through this acquisition of BYC Aqua Solutions, we are expanding Woven's global presence and capabilities to offer our clients unique insights and solutions to transform and digitise customer experiences, improve quality and meet increasingly stringent compliance needs.

MORE: American secret agents rely on computer systems developed and run in Stowmarket

"This transaction supports our strategy to grow through acquisitions of companies that present innovative and disruptive solutions.

"I would like to welcome Jackie Naughton and her team to the Woven family."

Woven also recently acquired tPoint Solutions.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Inadequate’ care home likened to a ‘prison’ as inspectors raise safety concerns

The Willows care home in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich tech company takes over South African firm

Ipswich firm Woven has taken over South African firm BYC Aqua Solutions. Picture: NICK WEBSTER/WOVEN

Greater Anglia train operator of the year award branded ‘insult to passengers’

Greater Anglia has been named train operator of the year in an industry award. Picture: Sonya Brown

WATCH: Unseen footage shows newly built Ipswich estate in 1960s

Cine film shows a new build in Pinewood, Ipswich from the 1960s. Picture: DAVID ELDERGILL

‘You never give up until it’s impossible’ – Lambert insists fading Ipswich are still aiming for automatic promotion

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert applauding the fans following last weekend's 1-0 home loss to Oxford United. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24