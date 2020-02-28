Ipswich tech company takes over South African firm

An Ipswich-based customer service company has taken over a South African-based firm.

Woven, based on the Ransomes Industrial Estate, has acquired Cape Town-based company BYC Aqua Solutions.

BYC, founded in 2002, offers quality, coaching, and software solutions to call centres located around the globe.

Cyril Molitor, Woven chief executive, said: "Through this acquisition of BYC Aqua Solutions, we are expanding Woven's global presence and capabilities to offer our clients unique insights and solutions to transform and digitise customer experiences, improve quality and meet increasingly stringent compliance needs.

"This transaction supports our strategy to grow through acquisitions of companies that present innovative and disruptive solutions.

"I would like to welcome Jackie Naughton and her team to the Woven family."

Woven also recently acquired tPoint Solutions.