Budget airline will launch Icelandic flights from Stansted, starting from £29.99

Low-cost airline WOW air is moving its London Gatwick service across to London Stansted on March 31 - two days after Brexit d-day.

The new schedule from London Stansted will see daily flights to Iceland, from Keflavik Airport, depart at 11:20, allowing passengers to make onward connections to the US and Canada.

Mats Sigurdson, London Stansted Aviation Director, said: “We’re delighted that WOW air has chosen to base its London operation at London Stansted Airport. We saw really high demand over the summer from passengers choosing WOW’s flights to Reykjavik and beyond to destinations across the United States, and inbound tourism to London and the East of England.”

To mark the occasion, the airline has released special fares to Iceland - starting from £29.99* - and for select US and Canadian destinations, with prices from £149.99 one way. Flights are available to book now, for travel on select dates between April – May and Sept – October 2019.