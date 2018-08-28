Partly Cloudy

Yomping around Essex and swimming for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:25 13 November 2018

Walton On The Naze Lifestyles, yompers Dan Addlington, Ben Wheeler, Kirsty Fowler and Charles Hirst and dog Logan, Leisure centre staff yomping for Children in Need 2018. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Archant

Archant

Staff at Tendring District Council-run leisure centres are getting ready to go the extra mile in aid of Children in Need – some literally.

A fitness instructor from Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles, along with a group of regular gym users, taking on a 20km hike around the town Backwaters carrying 20kg packs on their back, setting out at 9.30am on Friday, November 16.

Kirsty Fowler, who has organised the event, said the team wanted to put their best foot forward for charity.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves for Children in Need this year, and this is what we came up with,” she said.

“It will be a challenge carrying so much gear on our backs, but it wasn’t meant to be a nice stroll around the Backwaters – though a pleasant view it will be no doubt.

“I hope people will recognise the challenge and sponsor us accordingly.”

Swimming pool fun for all the family is being held at Walton Lifestyles the day before, on Thursday, November 15, with an aqua class in the morning and a fun swim in the evening, while over the two days there will be a ‘guess the number of spots on Pudsey’ competition with tea, coffee and cakes made by staff.

Other leisure centres are also taking on challenges to raise cash for Pudsey.

A team at Brightlingsea Leisure Centre will be rowing the width of the English Channel from 4pm on Wednesday, November 14, while customers are invited to join a marathon fitness session – incorporating Strong Zumba, Body Pump and Abs Blast – at Clacton Leisure Centre from 9.30am-12pm on Thursday, November 15.

At Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles customers have throughout November been pedalling hard in a bid to cycle 423 miles by November 18. Staff are also taking on a Stour swim challenge, attempting to swim the length of the Stour within 24 hours from 6pm on November 16.

A fun racketball doubles tournament takes place all day on Wednesday, November 14 at Harwich Sports Centre, while family multi-sports take place all day on Friday, November 16 at Manningtree Sports Centre.

Mick Skeels, Tendring District Council cabinet member said: “As always our leisure centre staff are going to fantastic efforts to raise funds for this brilliant charitable cause,” Cllr Skeels said.

“I urge everyone to come along and have a go, or to sponsor staff for their challenges, and raise money at the same time as having fun.”

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

37 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

59 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

