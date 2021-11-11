Fashion store in Felixstowe town centre set to close down
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
A town-centre fashion store in Felixstowe, Yours Clothing, has announced it is closing down.
Signs have appeared in the windows of the shop in Hamilton Road saying it is due to shut on Saturday, November 27.
The posters say customers will be able to continue to shop at the Yours store at Sailmakers in Ipswich and online. There is also a Yours store in Clacton.
The plus-size women's retailer, which stocks styles in sizes 14-40, was founded in East Anglia more than 20 years ago and has branches across the UK.
The closure is the latest blow to Felixstowe town-centre shopping following the loss of the combined Dorothy Perkins and Burton women's and men's clothes store in Hamilton Road in February, when the chain closed its stores.
The resort has also been hit by other closures, including Marks & Spencer in 2019 and Edinburgh Woollen Mills in autumn 2020.
Yours Clothing has been contacted for comment.
