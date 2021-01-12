Published: 4:30 PM January 12, 2021

Zaika Restaurant in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich, has temporarily suspended its deliveries and collections due to high levels of coronavirus in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Leading Ipswich restaurant Zaika has announced it is temporarily suspending its takeaway and delivery services because of high levels of Covid-19 in the county.

Zaika Indian Cuisine, which is currently the top-rated delivery restaurant in Ipswich on TripAdvisor, announced the decision via its Facebook page, saying it was to keep staff and customers safe.

The restaurant posted: "Hi everyone, due to the extremely high rates of Covid-19 in Suffolk, we have decided to temporarily close the restaurant. We want to keep both of our staff and customers as safe as possible.

"Please keep an eye on our Facebook and websites for further updates! Thank you for all of your support and understanding. Please stay safe!"

It has also placed the same announcement on its website and any customers calling the delivery number will hear a recorded message thanking them for their support and explaining that the restaurant is currently closed.

Until it took this decision, Zaika had been offering a wide range of Indian and fusion dishes for collection and delivery.

Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central, commented on Zaika's Facebook page: "Completely understand the reasons for your decision but how sad it will be to see your doors temporarily shut. We look forward to welcoming you back soon."

Customers have also been voicing their support via Facebook, with one saying: "Best wishes. We look forward to enjoying your incredible cuisine in the near future. See you on the other side."

Another commented: "Stay safe and we look forward to returning to the Zaika when the danger has passed."



