Zaika suspends meal deliveries due to high Covid-19 levels in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
Leading Ipswich restaurant Zaika has announced it is temporarily suspending its takeaway and delivery services because of high levels of Covid-19 in the county.
Zaika Indian Cuisine, which is currently the top-rated delivery restaurant in Ipswich on TripAdvisor, announced the decision via its Facebook page, saying it was to keep staff and customers safe.
The restaurant posted: "Hi everyone, due to the extremely high rates of Covid-19 in Suffolk, we have decided to temporarily close the restaurant. We want to keep both of our staff and customers as safe as possible.
"Please keep an eye on our Facebook and websites for further updates! Thank you for all of your support and understanding. Please stay safe!"
It has also placed the same announcement on its website and any customers calling the delivery number will hear a recorded message thanking them for their support and explaining that the restaurant is currently closed.
Until it took this decision, Zaika had been offering a wide range of Indian and fusion dishes for collection and delivery.
Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central, commented on Zaika's Facebook page: "Completely understand the reasons for your decision but how sad it will be to see your doors temporarily shut. We look forward to welcoming you back soon."
Customers have also been voicing their support via Facebook, with one saying: "Best wishes. We look forward to enjoying your incredible cuisine in the near future. See you on the other side."
Most Read
- 1 Police carry out coastal vehicle checks as 39 Covid fines handed out
- 2 Overturned car blocks Ipswich road
- 3 Trail of bank notes fell out of drug-dealer's pocket during police chase
- 4 Covid's tragic death toll in Suffolk revealed
- 5 Three cars vandalised in the same Ipswich street
- 6 Chancellor lines up visit to California . . . the Ipswich social club!
- 7 Sad passing of popular and well-known Suffolk cricketer, golfer and footballer
- 8 Two months of A14 night closures to begin today
- 9 Child's play - Can you spot yourself or your child in our playgroup photos?
- 10 Vaccine centres prepare for first patients - with more sites on the way
Another commented: "Stay safe and we look forward to returning to the Zaika when the danger has passed."