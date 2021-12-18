News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich businesses donate microwaves to foodbank at Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 1:08 PM December 18, 2021
Families in Need (FIND) founder Maureen Reynel, left, receiving the white goods, with James Spink and his partner Leonie Read

Families in Need (FIND) founder Maureen Reynel, left, receiving the white goods, with James Spink and his partner Leonie Read - Credit: Families in Need (FIND) Ipswich

Struggling families will be helped this Christmas after businesses donated microwaves, kettles and toasters.

They took a batch of white goods to the Families in Need (FIND) Ipswich foodbank, based in Braziers Wood Road.

James Spink of JS Kitchens & Carpentry Ltd said: "We supported FIND last year and decided to continue our support again this year, with many local businesses getting on board."

The microwaves, toasters and kettles being loaded up to take to the  FIND foodbank in Ipswich 

The microwaves, toasters and kettles being loaded up to take to the FIND foodbank in Ipswich - Credit: James Spink

"It's easy to forget that people haven't got things like microwaves and toasters. It's all about helping people.

"All the volunteers at FIND are amazing. We walk in there and do it once a year, but it's nothing compared to what they do."

Howdens of Hadleigh Road,  Aston Electrical, Trademark Kitchens, County Home Maintenance and JB Homes all donated towards the cost of the white goods and they were sourced by Teresa Davidson, community champion for Asda Stoke Park.

Charity founder Maureen Reynel said: "They did this last year too and it's so generous. We have had kettles, toasters and microwaves, which is brilliant - we were down to our last microwave.

"This means even if someone's cooker goes kaput just before Christmas, at least they can have a microwave."  

Other festive donations to the foodbank have included food and other essentials presented by Chloe-Louise Lowe, a student at Ipswich Academy, earlier this week.

To donate to FIND this Christmas, visit its website.



