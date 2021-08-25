Published: 7:30 AM August 25, 2021

Mum-of-two Kat Garnham set up Butterfly Babies in Felixstowe after giving birth to her daughter Ella during the first lockdown in April 2020 - Credit: Kat Garnham

A mum-of-two from Felixstowe is celebrating after moving her baby group business into her own premises, which she hopes will become a hub for parents in the community.

Kat Garnham, 31, who gave birth to one-year-old daughter Ella, in the first coronavirus lockdown is offering sensory 'baby spa', 'in the dark', and messy play sessions, from her Butterfly Babies venue in Hamilton Road.

The former teacher said since moving into the building she has had a "really good reception" and is pleased that her classes for September are already getting booked up.

Many parents are choosing to stop off at local cafes and restaurants on the way to sessions and Miss Garnham is feeling positive about the future of other businesses in the busy seaside town - particularly those on the High Street.

Babies in Felixstowe can now relax at Baby Spa sessions run at Butterfly Babies in Hamilton Road - Credit: Kat Garnham

She said: "It was a huge risk starting a business in lockdown but it has hugely paid off. I have left my old career behind and have been supported by so many people - it has been the light at the end of the tunnel after lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been so nice to start a baby group that is so successful and it is just amazing it is now my full time job."

One of the benefits of her new business and space is that her daughter and her older son, Noah, three, are able to enjoy seeing her at work.

Describing the Butterfly Babies venue Miss Garnham said: "It is colourful and there are lots of child friendly decorations, it's nice to be able to offer cups of tea and coffee.

"I have made really good friends through it - sometimes parents will stay behind afterwards to have a chat, I really want it to become a community hub."

Miss Garnham has already been in touch with local charities to see how Butterfly Babies could help families in Felixstowe.

A fun messy play session at Butterfly Babies - Credit: Kat Garnham

Since Butterfly Babies moved to Hamilton Road the baby spa sessions have become increasingly popular, with little ones being treated to a relaxing time in a warm bubble bath - complete with a rubber duck and bathrobe.

You can find out more about what other groups are available on the - butterflybabies.co.uk website.

If you are a parent in Suffolk with a lockdown success story to tell please share it in the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group.































