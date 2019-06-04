Heavy Showers

Nursery win bid for £1,600 grant for security lighting following stabbing in nearby carpark last summer

04 June, 2019 - 07:27
Buttons and Bows manager Clair Hallums Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Buttons and Bows manager Clair Hallums Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich nursery have been handed more than £1,600 for improved security lighting following a stabbing which happened in a nearby carpark last year.

Buttons and Bows Nursery, in Aster Road, applied for the cash from the borough council's South West Area Committee after an incident last August in Hawthorn Drive where a 30-year-old man was stabbed in what was believed to be a "targeted" attack.

The nursery provides childcare for more than 90 families in the area, with a significant proportion assessed as having a disadvantaged start in life or requiring additional support.

According to a borough council report, the current lighting mounted to the nursery does not cover the access path to the building, used by parents and children.

The report reads: "The nursery staff and families are concerned about safety in this relatively secluded and poorly lit space.

"Parents have complained about their safety on the path and in the carpark following recent crimes within the pathway itself and the carpark.

"Families have expressed worry due to crime in the local area, in particular a gang-related stabbing within the adjacent car park."

The plan is to expand and level the path from Aster Road to the nursery entrance and then install new lighting to cover the length of the path.

The lights will run on a timed system to cover the early evening in the darker winter months.

Ipswich Borough Council's South West Area Committee gave the green light to the grant at a meeting on Thursday, May 30.

Nursery manager Clair Hallums said she was pleased the nursery had won its bid for funding.

She said:" I went to the meeting and we were lucky to be granted the money.

"In the winter months it is dark and dingy down there.

"We have flood lights in our garden but they don't reach that pathway. We share a site with Oak's Primary School but we are open until 6pm.

"A lot of parents and staff were concerned about how anybody could be lurking down there.

"I have to think about the safety of families and staff here.

"We want to make the pathway a lot brighter so people feel safe walking down there."

She said they were looking to have the work completed by the end of the summer.

