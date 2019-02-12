Partly Cloudy

A roar-some half term treat is coming to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 February 2019

Byron Burgers in Ipswich are giving away free burgers for anyone who finds a dinosaur. Picture: BYRON BURGERS

Byron Burgers in Ipswich are giving away free burgers for anyone who finds a dinosaur. Picture: BYRON BURGERS

Hasselblad H6D

An Ipswich restaurant is giving out free burgers this weekend to anyone who can find one of the dinosaur figures which will be dotted around the town.

Byron in Ipswich is launching its ‘Roar Hide & Seek campaign’ from Friday, February 22, to Sunday, February 24, which gives customers the chance to win one of three burgers in its Byronsaurus Rex range.

30 T-Rex dinosaurs will be hidden near the restaurant in the Buttermarket, with a tag attached to its neck entitling the customer to a free burger. The tags will read ‘B-Rex’ for a beef burger, ‘C-Rex’ for a chicken burger, and ‘V-Rex’ for the newly-launched vegetarian addition.

The popular chain has a number of burgers to give away this weekend in Ipswich in celebration of the return of the B-Rex Burger, which includes a beef patty topped with an onion ring, bacon, American Cheese, jalapeños, pickles, onion, BBQ sauce and mayonnaise.

Check back here tomorrow for our full review of the B-Rex burger.

