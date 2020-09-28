Police and dog unit swarm Ipswich estate

A large police presence was in Byron Road in Whitton this afternoon. Picture: TEL MORE SERVICES LTD TEL MORE SERVICES LTD

A large police presence was seen in Whitton in Ipswich this afternoon.

Witnesses saw several police cars and dog handlers arrive in Byron Road at around 2.30pm, with a Suffolk police spokesman confirming the operation was pre-planned.

However, the spokesman was unable to provide any further details at this time.

•Stay with us for more on this breaking news story