Police and dog unit swarm Ipswich estate

PUBLISHED: 15:30 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 28 September 2020

A large police presence was seen in Whitton in Ipswich this afternoon.

Witnesses saw several police cars and dog handlers arrive in Byron Road at around 2.30pm, with a Suffolk police spokesman confirming the operation was pre-planned.

However, the spokesman was unable to provide any further details at this time.

