Police and dog unit swarm Ipswich estate
PUBLISHED: 15:30 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 28 September 2020
TEL MORE SERVICES LTD
A large police presence was seen in Whitton in Ipswich this afternoon.
Witnesses saw several police cars and dog handlers arrive in Byron Road at around 2.30pm, with a Suffolk police spokesman confirming the operation was pre-planned.
However, the spokesman was unable to provide any further details at this time.
•Stay with us for more on this breaking news story
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.