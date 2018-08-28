Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stay of execution for grant to Suffolk’s CABx angers Labour leader

PUBLISHED: 19:30 28 November 2018

Richard Rout has confirmed the stay of execution for CABx funding. Picture: ROSS BENTLEY

Richard Rout has confirmed the stay of execution for CABx funding. Picture: ROSS BENTLEY

Archant

Suffolk County Council has confirmed that it is making a u-turn on cutting all funding to Citizens’ Advice Bureaux – for the time being.

Sarah Adams attacked the decision to cut CABx funding. Picture: GREGG BROWNSarah Adams attacked the decision to cut CABx funding. Picture: GREGG BROWN

However the opposition Labour group said the service would still be seriously damaged by cuts over the next two years.

The council’s scrutiny committee was told last week that the authority might reducing its funding over a period of years rather than cutting it all at once – now it has been confirmed that will happen and that the council will try to help CABx find new income streams over a period of years.

Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Protection, said: “The meeting was very productive. It was important to capture the views of elected members and also hear directly from members of the public who attended the meeting.

“I particularly welcomed the views of Janet John from North East Suffolk CAB and Mel Jones from Diss & Thetford CAB, who I had both previously met when I spoke to representatives from all Suffolk CABs ahead of the committee.

“I can confirm that we are now proposing a period of phased grant reduction to alleviate concerns and to help Suffolk’s CABx to plan ahead and establish new revenue options to ensure they find suitable funding for years to come.

“This means they will get a grant of £184,000 in 2019/2020. The grant will then end in 2020/2021.

“We are proposing this approach as we recognise the financial impact that a full reduction in grants would have next year.”

Labour Group leader Sarah Adams hit out at the decision: “We are appalled that the decision to stagger the savage cuts to the CABx, is being hailed as listening.

“The plan to cut CAB funding is flawed and ideologically driven. Anyone who cares to stop and think for just a minute can see that any cut to the CAB services is not based on evidence of what works, or any sound financial planning.

“Cutting the CABx will increase demand on County Council services for the future and when they are at their most expensive.

“The CABx presented to the Scrutiny Committee last week a raft of sound reasons why their grant should not be cut, but the Tories have decided to wield the axe anyway.”

Topic Tags:

Man cleared of stabbing youth in Ipswich McDonald’s car park

17:45 Jane Hunt
Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

A man who claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has been cleared by a jury.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

17:08 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

16:30 Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Number of pubs in Ipswich has dropped by almost a third - but here’s how those remaining are innovating to draw in new types of punters

15:48 Jessica Hill
Louise Weeden at the Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: Grain Brewery

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s pubs taking their last orders since 2008, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) says communities suffer as small local pubs are lost.

Video Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits primary schools

15:04 Adam Howlett
Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - who is best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

14:52 Megan Aldous
Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

A blaze at a derelict building which caused town centre traffic chaos has been confirmed as an arson.

Stay of execution for grant to Suffolk’s CABx angers Labour leader

19:30 Paul Geater
Richard Rout has confirmed the stay of execution for CABx funding. Picture: ROSS BENTLEY

Suffolk County Council has confirmed that it is making a u-turn on cutting all funding to Citizens’ Advice Bureaux – for the time being.

Missing person Jack Woods has been found

14:31 Megan Aldous
Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

Inspectors have not ruled out parachuting in government special administrators at mental health trust

14:12 Geraldine Scott
Dr Paul Lelliott, Care Quality Commission. Photo: Philip Wolmuth

The top inspector of England’s hospitals has not ruled out asking the government to take over the region’s failing mental health trust.

Most read

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

Updated Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich

Heath Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide