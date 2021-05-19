Ice cream sellers say there's 'no shortage' of Cadbury 99 Flakes in Suffolk

Published: 7:30 AM May 19, 2021 Updated: 7:36 AM May 19, 2021

Jonathan Harris, from the Movenpick ice cream booth on Felixstowe prom says they have plenty of 99 Flakes and are all stocked up for the summer. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ice cream sellers in Ipswich and Felixstowe have reassured customers they have "plenty of supplies" of Cadbury 99 Flakes, after the chocolate brand reported a national shortage following an "unexpected rise in demand".

There has been uproar around the country after Cadbury reported a shortage of the 99 Flake, the country's most iconic soft-serve ice cream combo.

Ivy Smith, two, tucking in to her 99 ice cream on the beach in Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

However, in Suffolk, ice cream sellers appear to be fully stocked up, with one even claiming that Cadbury's reported shortage is a "marketing drive".

Paul Thorpe owns Peter's Ice Cream, which can often be seen serving customers in Ipswich town centre, Felixstowe seafront, Needham Lake and a number of local shows and fetes.

He said he didn't even know there was a shortage of 99 Flakes.

"We have virtually had no trade this year, so it's not been a typical year at all and it's not been financially viable," he said.

"Sales of 99 Flakes must have been terrible for the last 12 months, they must have really fallen in the lockdown," he said.

"I think it's all a marketing drive."

Mr Thorpe has run the business for the last 12 years, but the company has been trading in the town since 1889.

A Peters Ice cream van in the 1920s. Picture: Dave Kindred

He said he has only bought about 15 boxes of 99 Flakes this year, but "isn't worried" about the reported shortage.

"I really don't care as it's just an extra," he said. "Flakes are not what people come for, they come for our ice cream."

He added that it has been tough running an ice cream business in recent years, explaining "Ipswich is not what it used to be".

"The town centre used to be the place to take your family, but things have changed and it's not a fun place to be anymore. You just go in for your phone and bank, and that's it."

Cadbury's owner Mondelez said the shortage is a result of high demand.

A spokesman said: "We are seeing a recent increase in demand for our Cadbury 99 Flake in the UK and Ireland that we had not expected.

"The product is still available to order and we're continuing to work closely with our customers."

Stanley Harris, who runs the ice cream kiosk in Sea Road, Felixstowe, said he has "plenty of supplies" for the summer.

There is no shortage of 99 Flakes in Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"The supply I have is going to last all summer long, the public can be rest assured that we will not run out of Cadbury 99 Flakes.

"If anything I think there has been a shortage of chocolate in general, as they make Flakes in Egypt.

"But we haven't exactly been overselling in recent weeks because the weather has been awful."

Mondelez said Cadbury's 99 Flakes are mainly made in Egypt, outside Cairo and also in Coolock, outside Dublin.

Mr Harris said he thinks the shortage of the Flakes could be down to the blockage of the Ever Given's Suez Canal, which is still disrupting global shipping.

Back in March the Suez Canal was blocked for six days after the grounding of Ever Given, a 20,000 TEU container ship.

Meanwhile, Adam Alexander, owner of Ipswich-based ice-cream van Alexander's Ices, said he hasn't been affected by the reported shortage.

Partners Adam Alexander and Amanda Page will be back on the streets selling ice cream next month Picture: ALEXANDER'S ICES - Credit: ALEXANDER'S ICES

He said the miserable weather has stopped them going out as often, as it's not been viable.

"It's been such a bad start to the year so we haven't been going out much recently," said Mr Alexander.

"We have done the odd few days here and there, and went to Northgate High School last week, but we only go out if the weather is nice.

"I haven't had any problems getting the 99 Flakes as there are two or three places, as well as Macro, which sell them around here."