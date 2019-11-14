E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Gas to be switched off for 12 hours at some Ipswich homes for major pipe upgrade

14 November, 2019 - 06:30
Foxhall Road, close to where the works by Cadent will take place Picture: GOOGLE

Foxhall Road, close to where the works by Cadent will take place Picture: GOOGLE

Gas supplies will have to be switched off to some homes in Ipswich for 12 hours as part of a £900,000 major upgrade to the town's ageing pipes.

The work by Cadent - due to start early next year in Woodbridge Road, Foxhall Road, Rushmere Road, Clapgate Lane and Valley Road - is designed to "future-proof the gas network until the 22nd century" amid a growing population and increasing demand for heating.

Five projects will get under way in January 2020 to replace old gas mains with tough new pipes, which should remain in service until the year 2100.

"The schemes have been designed to ensure the town's gas network continues to meet rising demand as more homes are built in the area," a statement by Cadent said.

Cadent said that wherever possible, the new pipes would be inserted into old gas mains to reduce the need for large excavations.

However some work will mean trenches needing to be dug up due to the size of the new pipes.

That will mean road and lane closures, with temporary traffic lights set to cause motorists delays.

Some pipes supplying individual properties will also need to be replaced, meaning the engineers wil need to switch off the gas supply to affected properties for approximately 12 hours.

Cadent plans to write to those affected nearer the time.

Cadent authorising engineer Vince Doggett said: "These projects will help ensure our gas network keeps the community connected to safe and reliable gas supplies for cooking and heating until the 22nd century.

"The projects will also cut future disruption caused by leaks from ageing gas pipes.

"We're planning the work in close discussion with the local authorities to ensure we deliver it with as little disruption as possible.

"We're carefully designing the projects to ensure we can keep traffic moving as much as possible by minimising road and lane closures wherever we can.

"We'll be announcing more details regarding our plans in the near future."

Anyone with questions should call Cadent on 0800 0965675 for more information.

