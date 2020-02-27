E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Door smashed and cash stolen at Ipswich cafe break-in

PUBLISHED: 17:13 27 February 2020

Willy's and Milly's cafe in Northgate Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Willy's and Milly's cafe in Northgate Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested in connection to a smash and grab burglary at an Ipswich cafe in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A business alarm was heard by a police patrol at 3am on Wednesday at Willy's and Milly's in Northgate Street.

Officers attended the scene and on closer inspection found that a pane of glass had been smashed to gain access to the cafe.

A quantity of cash and a mobile phone was stolen, police said.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He was taken to the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The owners of the cafe posted on their Facebook page saying: "It's obviously not our week. Broken into last night with a nicely smashed front door, cash drawer gone and a couple of other bits, so another delayed start to the day.

"All up and running although the front door looks a bit of a mess so please come in and support us."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/12055/20 of Wednesday, February 26.

