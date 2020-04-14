E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Costa-style’ café with outdoor seating planned for school’s heritage centre

14 April, 2020 - 08:00
The Royal Hospital School, in Holbrook, from the air Picture: MIKE PAGE

The Royal Hospital School, in Holbrook, from the air Picture: MIKE PAGE

A modern coffee shop could open at the Royal Hospital School’s Grade II listed heritage centre if new proposals are given the green light.

Bosses at the independent school, in Holbrook, want to convert the facility into a ‘Costa-style’ café with some external seating areas.

Aimed at providing a social space used by parents and students, the new coffee shop would serve hot and cold drinks – plus a small selection of salads, sandwiches and hot snacks.

Items currently stored in the heritage centre would move into the reception hall, with existing interior walls being demolished to provide a small kitchen and indoor and outdoor seating areas.

MORE: Teachers lead campaign to 3D print ‘vital’ protective visors for coronavirus workers

In a planning application to Babergh District Council, school bosses wrote: “The intention of the school is to relocate some of the current heritage centre items into the reception hall and convert the heritage centre into a café, with some external seating.

“The café would be a ‘Costa style’ place with hot and cold drinks served, limited choice of hot meals, i.e. paninis, sausage rolls etc. but no cooking facilities, and a variety of cold salads and sandwiches.

“The kitchen would therefore be more of a coffee shop style.”

You may also want to watch:

MORE: New history museum planned for former town centre factory

The cafe’s walls will retain existing exposed brickwork and the ceilings will be painted black to create a “relaxing, mysterious and slightly majestic atmosphere”.

Its roof is also set to be replaced as part of the demolition work.

In their planning statement, school chiefs also outlined proposals to revamp the current conference centre.

Refurbishment works would add new ceilings and lighting to the centre, with the aim of creating a “bright and modern showcase space”.

MORE: New store set to join McDonalds, hotel and Lidl at £75m retail park

New furniture would also be added, providing a “functional, comfortable and professional” environment for up to 26 people.

During term time, the Royal Hospital School takes on day pupils and boarders aged from 11 to 18.

It is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, with design and technology teachers recently joining the national effort by making protective face shields for NHS staff.

The application will go before Babergh District Council planners in due course.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews attend ‘suspicious’ shed fires in Ipswich overnight

Fire crews were called to Bramford Lane on Sunday evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Extraordinary effort’ by staff - first picture of new intensive care unit at Ipswich Hospital

Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Developers consider next move after ‘very disappointing’ M&S revamp rejection

Campaigners outside Marks and Spencer in Felixstowe on its final day of trading in the town. Left to right: Roy Gray, Ann Wimhurst, Mike Titchener, Daphne Mann, Margaret Morris Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews attend ‘suspicious’ shed fires in Ipswich overnight

Fire crews were called to Bramford Lane on Sunday evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Extraordinary effort’ by staff - first picture of new intensive care unit at Ipswich Hospital

Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Developers consider next move after ‘very disappointing’ M&S revamp rejection

Campaigners outside Marks and Spencer in Felixstowe on its final day of trading in the town. Left to right: Roy Gray, Ann Wimhurst, Mike Titchener, Daphne Mann, Margaret Morris Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Costa-style’ café with outdoor seating planned for school’s heritage centre

The Royal Hospital School, in Holbrook, from the air Picture: MIKE PAGE

Nostalgia: Pictures capture dramatic motorsport action over the years at Foxhall

Car flies across the Foxhall race track towards the spectators Picture:ARCHANT

Road reopens following overnight crash

Sandy Lane is closed in both directions follwing an accident overnight. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One in four not visiting A&E amid coronavirus fears

A&E attendances have fallen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic Picture: ARCHANT

‘People have realised that women can play’ – Town skipper Crump hopes season that wasn’t will still count for something

Ipswich Town Women's captain Amanda Crump. Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24