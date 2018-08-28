Cruise ship star’s inspirational words of wisdom to students at old college

A cruise ship star had some inspiring messages for students when he stopped off at his former college on his return from a round the world trip.

The dance masterclass held by Caine Sobers at Suffolk New College. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE The dance masterclass held by Caine Sobers at Suffolk New College. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Caine Sobers studied performing arts at Suffolk New College before achieving a first-class honours degree in dance from Leicester’s Addict Dance Academy and going on to become a professional dancer.

The 23-year-old from Ipswich met former teacher Imogen Fraser and current students at Suffolk New College, giving a two-hour masterclass in commercial dance.

“It’s good to be home and come back and teach as it makes me appreciate my job even more,” Mr Sobers said.

“I feel lucky to be doing what I do – and it all stems from Suffolk New College.”

Mr Sobers has another cruise ship contract lined up for February 2019 in Europe with Costa Cruises.

He added: “My agent has got me an audition for The Lion King – so fingers crossed. Hopefully the West End is on the horizon.”

Nyah Bardwell, 17, from Ipswich, who is on the Level Three Performing Arts course, said: “We had a workshop with Caine and it was exciting.