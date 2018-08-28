Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Call the Midwife celebrates the very best of womanhood

PUBLISHED: 17:40 21 January 2019

Call the Midwife celebrates women - don't miss the new series on BBC1 on Sunday nights at 8pm- Nurse Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE) - (C) Neal Street Productions - Photographer: BBC

Call the Midwife celebrates women - don't miss the new series on BBC1 on Sunday nights at 8pm- Nurse Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE) - (C) Neal Street Productions - Photographer: BBC

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

Call the Midwife may be a lot about vaginas - to the horror of some men - but it is a true celebration of women of substance, says Liz Nice

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh leave Sandringham church. Photo: Sonya DuncanThe Queen and Duke of Edinburgh leave Sandringham church. Photo: Sonya Duncan

I spent the weekend with my friend, James, who is not a fan of Call the Midwife.

‘Too much about vaginas,’ he shudders. ‘Who wants to see all that?’

Men, I find, are generally not so keen on the business end of the birthing process.

They worry that once they have seen what a vagina can really do, what most mothers would consider to be its greatest achievement (bowling balls come to mind), they might not be so interested in the other opportunities it offers.

I suspect that there are some who are already putting down this newspaper in disgust, purely because I have dared to use the word at all.

But Call the Midwife is that rare thing; a celebration of the best of womanhood, showing women working together in sisterhood for the good of each other.

I was talking to my sister-in-law, Jo, at the weekend in fact about the so-called feud between The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex.

‘Do you think it’s true?’ she asked.

I replied that I hoped not, because I feel the two of them should stick together, and, as Jo pointed out, ‘There’s nothing the newspapers (and men, I added) like more than two women at each other’s throats.’

There’s no denying that women compete.

Now that I am single, I have had more than one experience of being talked to by someone else’s husband, only to find his wife hastening to his side, clearly under the impression that I might be after him (he should be so lucky).

But generally, when pressed, women will support each other and are foolish when we don’t.

Call the Midwife shows this, as this week’s powerful episode showed in spades.

The support the nuns and midwives offered to the poor girl who had undergone a backstreet abortion was unquestioning – I couldn’t help but wonder if all the nuns really would have been so un-judgemental in such circumstances, but it was nice to see a presentation of exactly how such a horrific experience should be handled, even if it probably wasn’t always.

Meanwhile, Annette Crosbie’s performance as a former suffragette who had endured hunger strikes but was now incapable of living on her own was breathtaking, and offered that rare thing in television; something to take away with you into your own life; something that makes you feel that, whatever you might be facing at this time, you too can go on.

There have been a lot of changes in my life lately and I am about to embark on a new life with my children, alone.

I haven’t lived by myself as an adult since my student days and I feel a bit like Crosbie’s Miss Millgrove who asked, ‘What will become of me? I know nowhere else’.

But as I watched Miss Millgrove walking proudly out of the front door she knows so well and finally stepping into the unknown, I was heartened by the words of adorable midwife Lucille, who told her, ‘A woman of substance can live anywhere’.

The scriptwriters of Call the Midwife present women at their best, while helping those of us who are watching at the same time with the many challenges we face.

As sister Julienne reminded nurse Valerie this week, ‘midwife’ actually means ‘with women’. It’s just a TV programme, and yet, it really is.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich Town legend’s FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

Mr Lambert's home in Sandringham Close was burgled on Friday, January 18 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Watch: When can Ipswich drinkers and diners expect to find a Wetherspoon pub on the Waterfront?

Wetherspoons Chairman Tim Martin speaks at The Cricketers in Ipswich

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich Town legend’s FA cup medal stolen in massive burglary haul

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Watch: When can Ipswich drinkers and diners expect to find a Wetherspoon pub on the Waterfront?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Upper Orwell Crossing plan to be dropped – after millions already spent on Ipswich project

Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners.

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Watch: When can Ipswich drinkers and diners expect to find a Wetherspoon pub on the Waterfront?

Wetherspoons Chairman Tim Martin speaks at The Cricketers in Ipswich

Restaurant review, Tuddenham Mill: “The set lunch menu here is one of Suffolk’s best kept secrets”

Croquette of pig's head with rhubarb and coppa Picture: Archant

WATCH: Shocking film shows journalist’s psychotic episode which he claims was caused by vaccine

Malcolm Brabant pictured in Travnik, Bosnia Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists