Family living in fear of home being struck by car ask for 30mph zone

Nicola Stanmore says the family fears their home will get struck by another car and are pleading for a 30mph zone to be put in place Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

A family whose home has been hit by vehicles three times in the last three years is pleading for a 30mph zone in the area - after the pub opposite was struck by a car just last week.

The Cross Keys pub (right) was hit by a car on Friday. The Stanmore family home (left) has been hit by vehicles three times in the last three years Picture: GOOGLEMAPS The Cross Keys pub (right) was hit by a car on Friday. The Stanmore family home (left) has been hit by vehicles three times in the last three years Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Nicola Stanmore was shocked to hear of the crash on Friday night, at the closed Cross Keys pub, opposite her home in Main Road, Henley.

It comes just six weeks after another crash at the crossroads, where two cars collided.

Mrs Stanmore said the family is living in constant fear of a serious crash, after her home was struck by a bus in March, smashing windows and destroying her front wall.

Her Uncle Thomas narrowly escaped getting hurt in the collision, jumping to safety just moments before the bus smashed though the front window.

The crash in March involved a white van and a Galloways bus. After they collided, the bus crashed into the house Picture: NICOLA STANMORE The crash in March involved a white van and a Galloways bus. After they collided, the bus crashed into the house Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

The family's home sits on a national speed limit stretch between two 30mph zones at Henley and Hemingstone.

Mrs Stanmore said the family are becoming all to familiar with the sound of cars crashing.

She said: "Again, it was a big bang and noise - a car had crashed into the pub opposite. We have had another accident at the crossroads here about six weeks ago.

"We just try and get on with out lives because that is all we can do.

A bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road in March 2019 Picture: NICOLA STANMORE A bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road in March 2019 Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

"But it is always there in your mind - we hear a horn hooting now and it puts us on edge."

The family now live in fear of another crash, and have urged Suffolk Highways to bring in a 30mph zone, better signage or road calming measures to reduce the risk of further collisions.

Councillor John Field, who represents the Gipping Valley Ward, said he backed the family's call for a 30mph zone, but said better signage would be a more achievable goal.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman, said: "Highway safety measures were implemented at this junction in March 2018 in an attempt to reduce traffic collisions.

"These included new and renewed signs and road markings.

"In light of ongoing concerns Suffolk Highways will be carrying out further works to convert a Give Way to a Stop sign at the Bells Cross Road together with additional yellow backed road signs and road marking changes.

"As with all locations across the county, the County Council continually monitors collision history of our highway network and will continue to improve and implement cost effective engineering measures for all highway users where justified."