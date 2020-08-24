E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Should police officers’ body-worn video footage be made public?

24 August, 2020 - 07:30
Calls have been made for police officers' body-worn camera footage to be made public Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Calls have been made for police officers' body-worn camera footage to be made public Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Police officers’ body-worn video footage should be publicly released to stop them “facing trial by social media”, the national federation chairman has said.

John Apter, who leads the Police Federation of England and Wales, is urging force leaders to take action to protect officers from “unfair vilification” over controversial incidents.

Lawyers for the Metropolitan Police are already looking at ways to allow footage from officers’ cameras to be made public more easily.

The Met has faced controversy and accusations of racism in recent months following a series of vehicle stops including athlete Bianca Williams, MP Dawn Butler, and Inspector Charles Ehikioya.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was also launched following an incident involving two Suffolk police officers and a black couple on June 9.

A video showing part of the interaction, which was viewed millions of times online, showed an officer asking the man for identification and proof of residency after he stepped from his car onto a driveway in Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

The video was referred to the force’s professional standards department, which referred the matter to the IOPC on June 19.

MORE: Police investigate after video shows officers question black couple on Ipswich driveway

Commenting generally, Mr Apter said social media clips do not show the reality of policing and can sometimes not show the “full facts”.

MORE: ‘Unacceptable’ for racial profiling probe to take a potential six months

Mr Apter has called for a meeting with the chairman of the National Police Chiefs Council, Martin Hewitt, and the head of the College of Policing, Mike Cunningham, to discuss the issue.

He added: “Given the way footage is being used against policing and police officers across all media, I would urge forces to be far more proactive in such circumstances, publicising BWV footage to redress the balance. I believe there is an urgent need for this to happen.

“I fully accept that it might not always be possible to release the BWV footage but doing nothing is not an option.

“We must take the necessary action to protect police officers from unfair vilification, as well as ensuring that public confidence in policing is not undermined.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teen detained following police chase in Ipswich

Police were called to reports of three males acting suspiciously Picture: GOOGLE

Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Ipswich

This stunning home in Fonnereau Road, Ipswich, has gone on to the market. The seven bedroom house borders Christchurch Park Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teen detained following police chase in Ipswich

Police were called to reports of three males acting suspiciously Picture: GOOGLE

Look inside the most expensive house on the market in Ipswich

This stunning home in Fonnereau Road, Ipswich, has gone on to the market. The seven bedroom house borders Christchurch Park Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN despite Storm Francis winds

Highways England has no plans to close the Orwell Bridge today, although traffic officers are on standby in case wind speeds rise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed after serious crash between 2 lorries

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds after a serious collision in the eastbound carriageway. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Headteacher warns sixth forms are ‘nigh on capacity’ after rise in A-level applications

Copleston High School principal Andy Green. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL