Calls for schools to do more to reduce cost of uniforms for parents

The beginning of a new school year also means the start of parents getting everything together for their child to return.

This can include writing implements, stationery, backpacks, and school uniforms.

All this can be very costly for parents to kit out their kids for the new year, especially in the cost-of-living crisis.

Zoe Woods, whose daughter is going into high school for the first time, worked out that to buy the entire uniform, had she not got most second hand, would have set them back £145, and to get an extra pair of trousers and polo shirt, would have cost £180.

The 47-year-old said: "Previously the primary school uniform could have been purchased from supermarkets because it was unbranded, and we were able to get three polo shirts for a fiver, and unbranded trousers.

"But going up to high school, almost the entire uniform has to be purchased from a specialist retailer, and even the unbranded trousers have to be bought through them, with each costing around £14.

"I'm angry and mad that the school hasn't made any considerations about trying to bring the cost of uniforms down, and I maybe thought they could waive the rule this year, possibly next, just because of the fact that some people are really facing some enormous costs."

In April last year, a new law was introduced, which required schools to follow new statutory guidance on uniform costs, instructing them all to keep the prices down.

The cross-party support for the bill recognised the costs parents face when it comes to uniforms, and in particular, the branded items, and the guidance told schools to consider high street alternatives.

Mrs Woods continued: "What schools could consider doing, is maybe using a separate logo that is on an embroidered patch, which could be sewn onto a plain polo shirt, I would be more than happy to do that.

"But no, it has to be specifically bought from one of their retailers, and off the top of my head, each branded polo is £9.25 each.

"We have bought two of these, but I would imagine we will need quite a lot more over the course of the year, because they have to be washed every day, which again, brings about its own separate set of costs for people to consider."

Schools themselves are set to see increases in costs, with electricity and gas constantly on the up, and teachers' salaries rising by between 5% and 8.9%.

A plea has been made by the Labour and Co-operative parliamentary candidate for Ipswich, Jack Abbott, who says that more action should be taken to help make school uniforms more affordable.

He recognises that schools are facing immense cost pressures themselves, and that many had already taken steps to reduce the costs of school uniforms, but he encouraged schools to give families the choice when purchasing.

He also encouraged schools to reduce the cost or make exceptions over branded items, and to also facilitate 'swap shops'.

Mr Abbott said: "Many families are really struggling to make ends meet, and the expense of a school uniform is another pressure to contend with."

William Coe, managing director at popular Ipswich store COES, who sell school uniforms, said that the sales are only ever so slightly subdued as compared to what he would expect a normal year to be.

He also said that on average, if a child was getting one of everything, including jumper, shirt, PE kit, then the average spent by each parent would be between £150-£200 for most schools.

COES is also part of the Schoolwear Association, and is part of the campaign to get rid of VAT.

Clothing for children aged 14 or over, is subject to a 20% VAT rate.

The Schoolwear Association started a petition to abolish the VAT on school clothes, which has almost 7,500 signatures.

Jack Abbott also backs this campaign, and said: "I want to see much more action from the Government.

"To still enforce VAT on school uniforms is punitive and needs to be scrapped."

He also called for Suffolk County Council to follow in the footsteps of other local authorities, and introduce a grant scheme.

There have been uniform banks all around the country in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, to help parents with their children's uniforms.

One such market, was run by Rowena Leba last month in Ipswich.

The mother-of-four said she had been known to spend over £400 for her children's school uniform.

She said: "It really quickly adds up. A pair of shoes can be as cheap as £20 now, so that is £80 right there, and then you have to get trainers for sports and things, which is another £80, so just on shoes, you're looking at £160, at the cheaper end.

"Jumpers and school blazers with logos on you are talking between £25 and £40 a piece, so it soon adds up."

Her first market, held in August, was such a popular event, that she is doing another one on September 3, just two days before many kids return to school after the summer break.

She said: "I have had a lot of demand since doing it so I thought it was only logical to keep doing them until the demand fizzles."

Rowena, 42, believes this is the way forward for many people.

She said: "I know nobody ever wants to admit that they need help, but I think we have lost touch with the way the community works, and hopefully, this brings that back a little bit and reminds people that the community is here to help each other and take away the stigma of saying, I could do with some help."

The market on September 3 will be open with extended times compared to the last, operating from 9am-12, and will be at St Francis Church on Hawthorn Drive.

She also hopes to do these markets every half-term and encourages people to go along and save money, with everything being free.