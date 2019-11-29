E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Dash-cam footage of Ipswich driver crashing car at 90mph - in 30mph zone

29 November, 2019 - 18:13
Callum Dobbs, 20, from Ipswich, has been jailed for 18 months Pictture: HAMPSHIRE POLICE

Terrifying dash-cam footage has been released of an Ipswich motorist crashing while driving at 90mph in a 30mph zone.

Callum Hobbs, 20, from Ipswich has been jailed for 18 months Picture: HAMPSHIRE POLICECallum Hobbs, 20, from Ipswich has been jailed for 18 months Picture: HAMPSHIRE POLICE

Callum Hobbs, 20, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Portsmouth Crown Court and was jailed for 18 months.

Hobbs smashed into the garden wall of a house in Tichborne Way, Gosport, Hampshire, just before 10.35pm on March 19.

He had failed to negotiate a bend in the road at 90mph, hitting the kerb, causing his Ford Fiesta ST to leave the road.

A 20-year-old female passenger in the car suffered serious spinal and internal injuries in the collision.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: "The court heard a dashcam in Hobbs' car, bought for him by his father, revealed he had been travelling at sustained dangerous speeds through residential streets in Gosport prior to the crash.

"After accelerating up to 92mph on Tichbourne Way, Hobbs failed to make it round a right-hand bend in the road, losing control and striking the kerb.

"His car then left the road, hitting a garden wall.

"The 20-year-old female passenger suffered serious spinal and internal injuries in the crash and is still being treated eight months on."

Pc Robert Lewis added: "Hobbs not only put his own life in danger, by reaching extreme speeds in a residential area, but the lives of his passengers, and members of the public."

Hobbs was also banned from driving for two years.

