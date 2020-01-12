E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Killer in Tavis Spencer-Aitkens case thought to have posted to Facebook from prison

PUBLISHED: 07:15 13 January 2020

Plaats was jailed for 14 years (stock photo) Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of the killers of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens appears to have posted to Facebook from prison.

Callum Plaats appears to be posting to Facebook from prison Picture: FACEBOOKCallum Plaats appears to be posting to Facebook from prison Picture: FACEBOOK

Callum Plaats, 23, was found guilty of manslaughter in March last year in alongside four other men who were convicted of Tavis' murder.

A comment posted from a Facebook account in his name, including a picture, was shared on January 10. It stated: "Five years left, light work."

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said on Twitter that he was "appalled" by the post.

"Shocking how those in prison for serious crimes are able to do this," he wrote.

Callum Plaats was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter Picture: Suffolk PoliceCallum Plaats was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter Picture: Suffolk Police

A prison service spokesman said: "We do not tolerate the use of mobile phones in our prisons and will seek to punish those responsible.

"We are spending an extra £100 million, as part of a broader £2.75 billion programme, on cutting-edge technology to detect and block mobile phones, and crack down on illicit items in jails."

Isaac Calver, who was found guilty of murdering Tavis, was also found posting to Instagram in March 2019.

Between being convicted of murder and being sentenced, Calver posted photos of himself in his cell under the name "flex_ytb" - an account that was later taken down by the Prison Service.

But a second account under a similar name popped up just hours later, with Calver bragging that "no one can stop us using phones."

A Snapchat account also appeared in September 2019 with a video featuring Calver in his cell.

Plaats was sentenced to 14 years in prison, half of which must be served.

Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, and Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, were sentenced to a total of 90 years for the murder of the Ipswich teenager.

Plaats has 880 friends on Facebook, where he refers to himself as a 'real life crook'.

