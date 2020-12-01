News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Car fire and multi-car crash disrupt traffic on A14

Angus Williams

Published: 12:18 PM December 1, 2020    Updated: 8:43 PM December 7, 2020
A person had to be freed from a multi-vehicle on the A14 near Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A car fire and a multi car crash disrupted traffic on the A14 this morning with a lane remaining closed.

Around 9am police and fire crews were called to a crash involving multiple vehicles on the eastbound slip of the A14 at Claydon.

One person had to be freed from their car by fire crews as they were physically trapped. The ambulance service also treated at least one person for minor injuries.

Highways were also called after damage was caused to the central reservation barrier – work fixing the barrier has not yet been completed.

Then police and fire were called just before 9.30 to reports of a car fire on the eastbound A14 at Risby.

A lane has been closed while work is carried out to fix damage to the road surface but according to the AA Traffic Map, traffic is coping well.

This comes after a rolling road block was put in place on the westbound A14 from Claydon during rush hour.

