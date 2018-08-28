Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tougher sanctions under review over vehicle idling in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:30 24 January 2019

The campaign comes amid concerns over environmental impacts of vehicle idling. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO/ALEX ISHCHENKO

The campaign comes amid concerns over environmental impacts of vehicle idling. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO/ALEX ISHCHENKO

Alex_Ishchenko

Plans are underway for a countywide campaign to curb cars loitering outside schools with their engine running – with tougher sanctions among one of the options under consideration.

Proposals put forward to St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s scrutiny committee outlined the problem of ‘vehicle idling’ – motorists parked but leaving their engines running, usually outside schools or shops.

A report prepared for the committee said that “in most instances idling for greater than one minute is considered to have a negative impact on air quality”.

Among the options West Suffolk considered were a campaign initially targeted at schools to educate motorists, issuing fixed penalty notices for those who refuse to turn their engines off or more road signs.

A spokesman said: “We are looking to develop a campaign to improve air quality outside schools.

“This is early days and we will be bringing this project forward with partners from across Suffolk in due course.”

The report said that an education campaign was the preferred route as “evidence shows campaigns in other areas have been successful and have had a positive impact on driver behaviour”.

Data on nearby authorities revealed that Norwich City Council intends to start using fixed penalty notices from September, while Braintree District Council had adopted the powers 10 years ago but not used them.

The report added that fixed penalty notices may be necessary on “an exceptional basis only”.

It is not yet clear when other authorities in Suffolk will discuss the issue, or when any scheme may be launched, but West Suffolk Council officers have been recommended to pursue work on public campaigns.

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said: “Suffolk County Council whole-heartedly supports this initiative from West Suffolk Councils, which aims to improve the air quality for residents in their busiest streets.

“Air quality is of huge importance to our quality of life in Suffolk, which is why we are supporting the roll-out of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the area.

“We want to encourage the adoption of cleaner modes of transport along with our cycling and walking initiatives.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘People will see snow flakes falling from the sky’ - Prepare for freezing conditions

Expect to see snowflakes very soon Picture: JULIE KEMP/NEWZULU

Watch Lambert’s pre-Villa press conference LIVE from 1pm

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will face the media this lunchtime ahead of the Blues' trip to Aston Villa this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nearly 250 thefts reported from Suffolk churches over the past three years

The Rev Peter Goodridge at St John's Church in Elmswell Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Cross-party letter demands end to ‘chaos and confusion’ in Norfolk and Suffolk mental health

Seven of the region's MPs have written to NHS Improvement demanding mental health changes. Photos: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists